CPL Robert Ray Brown Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8273

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CPL Robert Ray Brown Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8273

About this event

FRISCO VFW POST 8273 FAIRWAYS FOR FREEDOM CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT

10411 Teel Pkwy

Frisco, TX 75034, USA

Poker Pass
$50

Allows you to play in the $10K hole-in-one, closest to the pin, longest drive, par 3 shoot out and putting for prizes contests. The game card also gives golfers an entry to the cash prize - best poker hand tournament for the day.

Club House Raffle Sheet
$50

1 door prize and 25 individual raffle tickets.

AR 15 Golf Ball Launcher and Raffle
$20

Allows individual to gain a scoring advantage on the course by launching their golf ball from an AR platform.  1 raffle ticket for custom made AR-15 drawn during the awards luncheon.

Zips Car Wash Sponge Ball Contest
$20

Allows individual to gain a scoring advantage on the course by dropping from a designated spot on the green.  The golfer with the longest drive of the “sponge ball” wins $600 value car wash package.

One Game Ticket
$10

Individual ticket for $10K hole-in-one, closest to the pin, longest drive, par 3 shoot out, or putting for prizes contests (putting for prizes ticket also enters the golfer in raffle for chance at $5K single 60’ putt).  

Poker Pass and Club House Raffle Sheet Combo
$100

Poker Pass and Club House Raffle Sheet Combo!

All In Combo
$150

All In Combo  (does not include Pin High Long Drive and Beat the Pro Challenges).

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