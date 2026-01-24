FRISCO VFW POST 8273 FAIRWAYS FOR FREEDOM CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT

About this event
Allows you to play in the $10K hole-in-one, closest to the pin, longest drive, par 3 shoot out and putting for prizes contests. The game card also gives golfers an entry to the cash prize - best poker hand tournament for the day.
1 door prize and 25 individual raffle tickets.
Allows individual to gain a scoring advantage on the course by launching their golf ball from an AR platform. 1 raffle ticket for custom made AR-15 drawn during the awards luncheon.
Allows individual to gain a scoring advantage on the course by dropping from a designated spot on the green. The golfer with the longest drive of the “sponge ball” wins $600 value car wash package.
Individual ticket for $10K hole-in-one, closest to the pin, longest drive, par 3 shoot out, or putting for prizes contests (putting for prizes ticket also enters the golfer in raffle for chance at $5K single 60’ putt).
Poker Pass and Club House Raffle Sheet Combo!
All In Combo (does not include Pin High Long Drive and Beat the Pro Challenges).
$
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