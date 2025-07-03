🐸 Frogmen Motorcycle Club - POKER RUN & GUN RAFFLE

Pepper Park Beach

3375 N Hwy A1A, Fort Pierce, FL 34949, USA

General Admission - RIDER
$20

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. (Includes 1- Poker Hand Card)

Passenger Admission
$10

Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and amenities.

Extra Hands
$10

Enables Purchase of Extra Poker Hands - $10 per extra ticket

GUN RAFFLE TICKET - 1 for $10.00
$10

FMC Florida Chapter is conduct a Donation Gun Raffle. Winner will receive a Certificate for a New KelTec P-17 (.22 semi-automatic pistol) Winner must comply with published RULES.

GUN RAFFLE TICKET - 3 for $20.00
$20

FMC Florida Chapter is conduct a Donation Gun Raffle. Winner will receive a Certificate for a New KelTec P-17 (.22 semi-automatic pistol) Winner must comply with published RULES.

GUN RAFFLE TICKET - 7 for $40.00
$40

FMC Florida Chapter is conduct a Donation Gun Raffle. Winner will receive a Certificate for a New KelTec P-17 (.22 semi-automatic pistol) Winner must comply with published RULES.

GUN RAFFLE TICKET - 10 for $50.00
$50

FMC Florida Chapter is conduct a Donation Gun Raffle. Winner will receive a Certificate for a New KelTec P-17 (.22 semi-automatic pistol) Winner must comply with published RULES.

GUN RAFFLE TICKET - 20 for $100.00
$100

FMC Florida Chapter is conduct a Donation Gun Raffle. Winner will receive a Certificate for a New KelTec P-17 (.22 semi-automatic pistol) Winner must comply with published RULES.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing