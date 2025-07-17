Hosted by

FROGMEN MOTORCYCLE CLUB FLORIDA CHAPTER, INC.

About this event

🔱 Frogmen Motorcycle Club Poker Run - GENERAL RAFFLE TICKETS

Pepper Park Beach

3375 N Hwy A1A, Fort Pierce, FL 34949, USA

General Raffle - 4 for $10.00
$10

Purchase of General Raffle Ticket (s) enables opportunity to enter and win designated Raffle Prizes in our FMC FL General Raffle which will be held at the Last STOP Little Jim Bait & Tackle. Must be present to Win.

General Raffle - 10 for $20.00
$20

Purchase of General Raffle Ticket (s) enables opportunity to enter and win designated Raffle Prizes in our FMC FL General Raffle which will be held at the Last STOP Little Jim Bait & Tackle.

Must be present to Win.

General Raffle - 25 for $40.00
$40

Purchase of General Raffle Ticket (s) enables opportunity to enter and win designated Raffle Prizes in our FMC FL General Raffle which will be held at the Last STOP Little Jim Bait & Tackle.

Must be present to Win.

Add a donation for FROGMEN MOTORCYCLE CLUB FLORIDA CHAPTER, INC.

$

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