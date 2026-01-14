Friends Of Gamble Rogers State Park Inc

Offered by

Friends Of Gamble Rogers State Park Inc

About this shop

FROGRS Merchandise at Events

Turtle sponsorship item
Turtle sponsorship
$25

Sponsorship includes a plush sea turtle, park sticker, a packet of information and facts on the sea turtle species that nest in Florida, and an exclusive e-newsletter on nesting updates throughout our Turtle Patrol season.

Turtles available in multiple colors of sweatshirts.

Sponsorship is symbolic, but the plush turtle is real!

Turtle sponsorship with add on
$35

This is a special add-on available only at select events. See event flyer for details.

Plush turtle item
Plush turtle
$15

Multiple colors available

Turtle keychain item
Turtle keychain
$5
Ball cap item
Ball cap
$20

Multiple colors available

Visor item
Visor
$20

Multiple colors available

Sticker item
Sticker
$5
Magnet item
Magnet
$5
Add a donation for Friends Of Gamble Rogers State Park Inc

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