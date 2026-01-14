FROGRS Merchandise at Events

About this shop
Sponsorship includes a plush sea turtle, park sticker, a packet of information and facts on the sea turtle species that nest in Florida, and an exclusive e-newsletter on nesting updates throughout our Turtle Patrol season.
Turtles available in multiple colors of sweatshirts.
Sponsorship is symbolic, but the plush turtle is real!
This is a special add-on available only at select events. See event flyer for details.
Multiple colors available
Multiple colors available
Multiple colors available
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!