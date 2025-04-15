From Ashes to Hope Auction

The Ultimate Food & Wine Retreat at The Howard Backen Estate on Pritchard Hill including dinner for TWO couples at The French Laundry and Private Tour and Tasting of OVID Napa Valley. Also includes 1 – 3 Liter 2021 OVID Napa Valley 6 – 750ml, 2021 OVID Napa Valley Red Wine, Exclusive Three-Night Stay for Two Couples with a special reception at The Howard Backen Estate upon arrival with a select bottle of KHK Wine, Exclusive Tour of the OVID Napa Valley Estate led by the winemaker Austin Peterson, intimate pairing dinner hosted at the OVID Napa Valley Estate, Dinner for four guests at The French Laundry accompanied with KHK Cabernet Sauvignon and wines from OVID Napa Valley, Use of the Bentley Convertible "house car" for the entire stay provided by Napa Valley Car Club, Private roundtrip transportation to dinners provided by Legacy Wine Tours and as a special gift, each couple will receive a selection of OVID wines and secure a lifetime status collector spot on the OVID allocation list, allowing priority access to purchase future OVID releases. Airfare is not included. Ground transportation to winery visits and stated dinners is included. Airport transfers and any additional ground transportation are not included. Visit must be scheduled by December 31, 2025 and redeemed before May 31, 2026 on mutually agreeable dates. Select wine is included during dinners hosted OVID Napa Valley and during winery tour. Additional wine, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and gratuities are not included. The Napa Valley Car Club experience is based on availability and all drivers must be over 25 years old, have adequate insurance and a valid driver’s license. All bed sizes are either King or California King. Lifetime status collector offers the opportunity to be the first to purchase OVID wines for the future and does not include free wine.

