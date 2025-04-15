From Ashes to Hope Auction

Lot 1: VÉRITÉ & CARDINALE: The Very Best of Napa and Sonoma
$5,000
Starting bid
The wines of Vérité, French for “truth,” are the result of a combination of old-world experience and new world, Sonoma County fruit. Cardinale was born in 1982 , with a mission to produce a singular Cabernet Sauvignon from the highest-quality vineyards throughout the north coast. Today, Cardinale is a blend of multiple sub-appellations in Napa Valley and remains a limited production, powerful and seamless Cabernet Sauvignon.
Auction Lot Includes:
3.0L bottle of 2013 Vérité La Muse Sonoma County Red Wine, 3.0L bottle of 2013 Cardinale Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon
The winning bidder will also receive the following experiences: A private Library Wine and Food Pairing experience for four people, in person at the Vérité Estate in Sonoma County, California; A private Library Tasting for four people, in person at the Cardinale Estate in Oakville, Napa Valley, California.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
Airfare and ground transportation are not included. Vérité Estate and Cardinale Estate experiences based on availability and mutually agreeable dates, and are subject to availability dependent upon regulations and Vérité and Cardinale’s ability to accommodate at the time of the request. Lot is non-transferable and expires June 30, 2026.
*Photo Credit: Adam Potts
Lot 2: 2018 Scarecrow Cabernet Sauvignon Magnum
$6,000
Starting bid
The 2018 Scarecrow Cabernet Sauvignon shows fully ripe aromas of blackberries on the
vine, dusty cherries, and a sense of fresh earth. On the palate, the wine broadens to express
its Rutherford character with bright red and blue fruits, mocha, and vanilla. The tannins
show both polish and power, offering a glimpse of how the wine may evolve over the years.
This perfectly cellared magnum (1.5L) bottle comes directly from the Scarecrow estate
library.
Lot 3: A Private Evening with Colgin Cellars
$10,000
Starting bid
Enjoy a rare opportunity to visit Colgin Cellars’ IX Estate vineyard for a private evening. You
and five guests will receive an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at our winery and the
stunning IX Estate vineyard, regarded as a “viticultural nirvana,” with breathtaking views of
Lake Hennessey.
The evening includes a tour of our state-of-the-art facility, followed by a dinner hosted by
COO Neil Bernardi MW featuring library wines. Guests will take home three etched,
numbered magnums of 2018 “Tychson Hill,” “Cariad,” and “IX Estate.”
Lot 4: OVID, The French Laundry & Backen Estate
$15,000
Starting bid
The Ultimate Food & Wine Retreat at The Howard Backen Estate on Pritchard Hill including dinner for TWO couples at The French Laundry and Private Tour and Tasting of OVID Napa Valley. Also includes 1 – 3 Liter 2021 OVID Napa Valley
6 – 750ml, 2021 OVID Napa Valley Red Wine, Exclusive Three-Night Stay for Two Couples with a special reception at The Howard Backen Estate upon arrival with a select bottle of KHK Wine, Exclusive Tour of the OVID Napa Valley Estate led by the winemaker Austin Peterson, intimate pairing dinner hosted at the OVID Napa Valley Estate,
Dinner for four guests at The French Laundry accompanied with KHK Cabernet Sauvignon and wines from OVID Napa Valley, Use of the Bentley Convertible "house car" for the entire stay provided by Napa Valley Car Club, Private roundtrip transportation to dinners provided by Legacy Wine Tours and as a special gift, each couple will receive a selection of OVID wines and secure a lifetime status collector spot on the OVID allocation list, allowing priority access to purchase future OVID releases.
Airfare is not included. Ground transportation to winery visits and stated dinners is included. Airport transfers and any additional ground transportation are not included. Visit must be scheduled by December 31, 2025 and redeemed before May 31, 2026 on mutually agreeable dates. Select wine is included during dinners hosted OVID Napa Valley and during winery tour. Additional wine, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and gratuities are not included. The Napa Valley Car Club experience is based on availability and all drivers must be over 25 years old, have adequate insurance and a valid driver’s license. All bed sizes are either King or California King. Lifetime status collector offers the opportunity to be the first to purchase OVID wines for the future and does not include free wine.
Lot 5: Napa Valley Magic with The Mascot & Meadowood
$5,000
Starting bid
This exclusive lot captures the magic of Napa Valley with a three-vintage vertical of The Mascot in Magnum, an exclusive dinner for 6 guests at the Charter Oak restaurant hosted by Amanda Harlan and featuring library vintages of The Mascot, and an overnight stay for two couples at the legendary Meadowood Resort
Lot 6: 2019 Magnum ofThe Flight by Screaming Eagle + Lunch
$6,000
Starting bid
The winning bidder will receive one rare magnum of The Flight, which are never sold and are only produced for special auctions.
In addition, up to four guests will enjoy three library vintages of The Flight over burgers at Charter Oak in St. Helena at a mutually agreed upon time and date.
Lot 7: 2023 Vice Versa Magnificent Seven Collection
$10,000
Starting bid
This 2023 Vice Versa The Magnificent Seven Large Format Collection includes an etched 6L, 3L, and 1.5L Magnum as well as an exclusive dinner for six people at the Vice Versa Estate winery hosted by proprietors Patrice and Samantha Breton and catered by Chef Landon Schoenefeld (James Beard Award Nominee). The multi-course dinner includes a tasting of multiple vintages of The Magnificent Seven.
Lot 8: Private Lunch & Tasting at Favia Wines for 3 Couples
$3,000
Starting bid
Your day begins with a private tasting at the historic cellars at Favia Wines in Coombsville. Next, enjoy a private lunch with Andy Erickson and Annie Favia, prepared by acclaimed Chef Curtis DiFede. Each couple will receive a magnum of Favia Cabernet Sauvignon to take home.
Lot 9: Set of 2021 Dalla Valle Magnums
$2,000
Starting bid
Dalla Valle Vineyards is recognized as one of Napa Valley’s preeminent family-run wineries. Founded in 1986 on the famed eastern hillsides of Oakville, Dalla Valle Vineyards has earned acclaim as one of the world’s most celebrated wine estates, yielding wines of extraordinary character and complexity, vintage after vintage. Today, Dalla Valle is guided by the mother-and-daughter team of Naoko and Maya Dalla Valle. Producing only 3500 cases annually, these hard-to-come-by wines are highly sought after. Perfect for cellaring, this set of 2021 1.5L Magnums consists of the Dalla Valle Cabernet Sauvignon and the Dalla Valle Maya.
Lot 10: Rudd Estate Dinner w Jennifer Garner & Victor Garber
$19,000
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable evening of fine wine, Michelin-starred food, and lively conversation, hosted
by Jennifer Garner and Victor Garber at Rudd Estate.
Three couples will join Jennifer and Victor for a private dinner prepared by Michelin-starred Chef
Philip Tessier of PRESS Restaurant. Depending on the time of year and weather, the evening will
take place by the lake at Rudd Estate or in the Wine Spectator Grand Award-winning Wine Cellar at
PRESS, offering a warm and inviting setting for this special gathering.
The winning bidder will take home a vertical of rare 3L Rudd Oakville Estate Red (2013, 2014,
2015)—exceptional large-format vintages, signed by Jennifer and Victor.
Lot 11: Discover the Heart of Morlet Family Vineyards
$15,000
Starting bid
Your remarkable Wine Country sojourn begins with a four-night stay at the stunning Morlet Estate Hilltop House in St. Helena.
You and your guests will enjoy an exclusive tasting at the historic Morlet Family Winery.
A stroll with Luc and Jodie Morlet along the seasonal To Kalon Creek will be followed by a picnic lunch overlooking the vines at their ‘Cœur de Vallée’ vineyard in the renowned Oakville appellation, the “heart” of the Napa Valley.
Your experience will culminate in an unforgettable multiple-course dinner paired with library wines from the Morlet’s private cellar.
As a lasting memento, you will receive six sensational 100-point Morlet Family Vineyards magnums, which showcase Luc’s extraordinary winemaking talents:
2021 ‘Coup de Cœur’ Chardonnay,
2021 ‘Joli Cœur’ Pinot Noir,
2018 ‘La Proportion Dorée’ Sémillon-Sauvignon Blanc, 2021 ‘Cœur de Vallée’ Estate-Grown Cabernet Sauvignon,
2019 ‘Morlet Estate’ Estate-Grown Cabernet Sauvignon,
2019 ‘Force de la Nature’ Estate-Grown Cabernet Franc,
Lot 12: Vida Valiente & Napa in Cabo
$7,500
Starting bid
The winning bidder will receive 2 tickets to the 4th Annual Vida Valiente Foundation fundraiser event January 15-18, 2026 at the stunning Montage in Los Cabos, Mexico. You'll spend the weekend enjoying the gorgeous surroundings, amazing cuisine as well as incredible wines, all while connecting with wonderful people and supporting first-generation, low-income students. This package includes 3 nights accommodation, a welcome event on the Montage Ocean Front Lawn, Brunch Master Class on Bordeaux ft. Lisa Perrotti-Brown of the Wine Independent, Havana Nights Gala at the World Renown Twin Dolphins Golf Club with all Winery Partners Pouring and a Curated 6-Course Wine Dinner at Mezcal Restaurants featuring Winery Partners. Winery partners include Scarecrow, Macdonald, Favia, Mowe Napa Valley, Vida Valiente, Eisele Vineyard, Momento Mori, Maxem, Arkenstone and Lakoya.
Lot 13: A Gentleman's Day in Napa
$6,000
Starting bid
Your Gentleman's Day starts when you and your best friend or partner arrive at Simon Family Estate's private Tasting Salon. You are greeted with "His Lordship" Martinis featuring Highclere Castle Gin paired with caviar selections from Alpine Caviar, the only source of legal and sustainable Beluga Caviar in the world. Here you will meet the founder of Modicum Bespoke, Mickey Winston, to choose the styles and fabrics for two bespoke suits crafted to your specifications. Modicum Bespoke will measure you and walk you through the hundreds of options in fabrics, cuts, and style, every detail down to the stitching and buttons. Once you are happy with your selections, head next door to Cole's Chop House for a bottle of the 100-point Simon Family Estate Reserve 2021 enjoyed with their renowned steak dinners. After dinner and dessert, DD Napa Sonoma will drive you home in your own car to finish your evening.
Date and timing to be arranged and mutually agreed upon. Expires 06/01/2026.
Lot 14: ‘HUDSON GROWN’ with Lee and Cristina Hudson
$15,000
Starting bid
Experience a unique afternoon for 10 guests at Hudson Ranch with Lee and Cristina
Hudson.
Begin with a private art tour of their home, followed by a seasonal lunch featuring the finest ingredients from their gardens and pastures, accompanied by Hudson wines.
Situated in the heart of Napa Valley’s Carneros District, Hudson Ranch produces grapes of distinction from uniquely situated sites on their property for some of the most recognized wines in the region, including Arietta and Kongsgaard.
John Kongsgaard has harvested every vintage of Hudson grapes since the founding of the ranch 40 years ago. Widely regarded as one of the greatest Napa Valley winemakers, his Syrah and Chardonnay are among the most collectible wines in the region.
The Arietta wine brand was born at Hudson in 1996, and owners Fritz and Caren Hatton have continuously produced wine from grapes grown at Hudson Ranch ever since. Arietta H Block is one of the best-known and most collected Cabernet Franc–dominant wines in California.
The winning bidder will take home the following wines grown at Hudson:
Hudson:
-750ml vertical of Hudson Ladybug Chardonnay: 2020, 2021, 2022
-750ml vertical of Hudson Old Master Cabernet Franc: 2018, 2019, 2020
Arietta:
-One magnum each of Arietta Red Wine H Block Hudson Vineyards: 2015, 2016,
2019, 2021
Kongsgaard:
- 750ml vertical of Kongsgaard Syrah from Hudson Vineyards: 2020, 2021, 2022
The art tour and lunch experience are based on availability and must be scheduled on mutually agreeable dates. Expires June 30, 2026.
Lot 15: A Cabernet Filled Weekend to Remember
$10,000
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable three-night getaway at the stunning Hourglass guest house in St. Helena, overlooking the original Hourglass Vineyard. Designed for up to three couples, this luxurious retreat offers the perfect blend of relaxation and indulgence.
Your wine country adventure includes:
A curated wine & food experience and private tour at Silver Oak Alexander Valley
An intimate dinner at Silver Oak Napa Valley with Proprietor David R. Duncan, featuring exclusive wines from the Family of Silver Oak
Wine tasting and lunch with Hourglass Proprietors Jeff Smith and Carolyn Duryea in Calistoga
A three-course lunch at the acclaimed Auberge du Soleil, known for its panoramic views and world-class cuisine
Luxury transportation to Hourglass, Silver Oak, and Auberge du Soleil is included.
Raise your paddle for this extraordinary Napa Valley experience!
Wine Selection:
6-Bottle Magnum Vertical of Hourglass Cabernet Sauvignon
2012 Hourglass Estate Cabernet Sauvignon
2013 Hourglass Blueline Estate Cabernet Sauvignon
2014 Hourglass Estate Cabernet Sauvignon
2015 Hourglass Blueline Estate Cabernet Sauvignon
2016 Hourglass Estate Cabernet Sauvignon
2017 Hourglass Blueline Estate Cabernet Sauvignon
Additional Wines
2020 Silver Oak Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 3L Jeroboam
2020 Silver Oak Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 750ml
2020 Timeless Napa Valley Red Wine 750ml
Insider's Info
Airfare is not included. Ground transportation to winery visits, and the stated lunches and dinners, is included. Airport transfers and any additional ground transportation are not included. The visit must be scheduled by December 31, 2025, and redeemed before May 31, 2026, on mutually agreeable dates. Select wine is included during wine tastings, the dinner hosted at Silver Oak, and the lunch at Hourglass. Additional wine, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and gratuities are not included. Accommodations include access to three bedrooms and four bathrooms. All bed sizes are either king or queen.
Donors
Kary & David R. Duncan, Jeff Smith & Carolyn Duryea, Silver Oak, Hourglass, Auberge du Soleil
About the Donors:
The Duncan and Smith families met 22 years ago when they moved in across the street from each other on a street affectionately called “DYL” (the significance of the name will be shared with the lucky winning bidder!). Thus began years of play: trampolining, swimming, biking, swinging, and general mayhem between the combined five children. Though many years have passed since they first met, the families have remained dear friends and warmly welcome you to their tables.
