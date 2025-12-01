From Fit to Unstoppable: Unlock Strength, Flexibility and Functional Movement

Get access to all three seminars and save in this bundle! This three-part seminar series will equip you with the knowledge and tools
to become a well-rounded masters athlete and be able to elevate your
fitness to its highest potential.
Seminar 1: Sat, 12/13, 11:30am-1pm
Seminar 2: Sat, 1/10, 11:30am-1pm
Seminar 3: Sat, 2/21, 11:30am-1pm
Location: Litchfield Hills Fitness, 599 Bantam Road, Litchfield, CT 06759
*Daily gym rate for non-LHF members not included.
Seminar 1: Sat, 12/13, 11:30am-1:00pm
Discover the essential elements of a well-
rounded training program that enhances both rowing performance and
builds lasting strength for everyday life. We will also take a close look at
the flexibility required for an efficient rowing stroke and guide you through a
movement screen to assess your individual capabilities and limitations.
Lastly, we’ll explore topics specific to masters rowers, including how normal
aging impacts the body, the influence of medications on training and the
effects of several common chronic conditions. The session will conclude
with a guided dynamic warm-up and a series of creative exercises
designed to target sport-specific muscles and movement patterns.
Seminar 2: Sat, 1/10, 11:30am-1pm
This seminar is all about getting you moving. We’ll begin with a
dynamic warm-up, followed by a wide variety of exercises with
modifications suitable for every fitness level. These will include multi-joint
movements, balance work, agility drills, and dual-task challenges to push
your coordination and athleticism in new ways. After the workout, we’ll
review essential stretching techniques and discuss strategies to maximize
your recovery.
Seminar 3: Sat, 2/21, 11:30am-1pm
We’ll turn to one of the most influential factors in
performance: stress. You’ll learn how stress impacts your body, when it can
be a powerful asset, and how to manage it when it becomes overwhelming.
We’ll also practice several breathing and mindfulness techniques to help
you stay focused and resilient.
