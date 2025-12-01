From Fit to Unstoppable: Unlock Strength, Flexibility and Functional Movement

Seminar 1: Sat, 12/13, 11:30am-1:00pm

Location: Litchfield Hills Fitness, 599 Bantam Road, Litchfield, CT 06759





Discover the essential elements of a well-

rounded training program that enhances both rowing performance and

builds lasting strength for everyday life. We will also take a close look at

the flexibility required for an efficient rowing stroke and guide you through a

movement screen to assess your individual capabilities and limitations.

Lastly, we’ll explore topics specific to masters rowers, including how normal

aging impacts the body, the influence of medications on training and the

effects of several common chronic conditions. The session will conclude

with a guided dynamic warm-up and a series of creative exercises

designed to target sport-specific muscles and movement patterns.





*Daily gym rate for non-LHF members not included.