From Fit to Unstoppable: Unlock Strength, Flexibility and Functional Movement

Seminar Bundle
$90

Get access to all three seminars and save in this bundle! This three-part seminar series will equip you with the knowledge and tools

to become a well-rounded masters athlete and be able to elevate your

fitness to its highest potential.


Seminar 1: Sat, 12/13, 11:30am-1pm

Seminar 2: Sat, 1/10, 11:30am-1pm

Seminar 3: Sat, 2/21, 11:30am-1pm

Location: Litchfield Hills Fitness, 599 Bantam Road, Litchfield, CT 06759


*Daily gym rate for non-LHF members not included.

Seminar 1
$40

Seminar 1: Sat, 12/13, 11:30am-1:00pm

Location: Litchfield Hills Fitness, 599 Bantam Road, Litchfield, CT 06759


Discover the essential elements of a well-

rounded training program that enhances both rowing performance and

builds lasting strength for everyday life. We will also take a close look at

the flexibility required for an efficient rowing stroke and guide you through a

movement screen to assess your individual capabilities and limitations.

Lastly, we’ll explore topics specific to masters rowers, including how normal

aging impacts the body, the influence of medications on training and the

effects of several common chronic conditions. The session will conclude

with a guided dynamic warm-up and a series of creative exercises

designed to target sport-specific muscles and movement patterns.


*Daily gym rate for non-LHF members not included.

Seminar 2
$40

Seminar 2: Sat, 1/10, 11:30am-1pm

Location: Litchfield Hills Fitness, 599 Bantam Road, Litchfield, CT 06759


This seminar is all about getting you moving. We’ll begin with a

dynamic warm-up, followed by a wide variety of exercises with

modifications suitable for every fitness level. These will include multi-joint

movements, balance work, agility drills, and dual-task challenges to push

your coordination and athleticism in new ways. After the workout, we’ll

review essential stretching techniques and discuss strategies to maximize

your recovery.


*Daily gym rate for non-LHF members not included.

Seminar 3
$40

Seminar 3: Sat, 2/21, 11:30am-1pm

Location: Litchfield Hills Fitness, 599 Bantam Road, Litchfield, CT 06759


We’ll turn to one of the most influential factors in

performance: stress. You’ll learn how stress impacts your body, when it can

be a powerful asset, and how to manage it when it becomes overwhelming.

We’ll also practice several breathing and mindfulness techniques to help

you stay focused and resilient.


*Daily gym rate for non-LHF members not included.

Add a donation for Litchfield Hills Rowing Club Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!