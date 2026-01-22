Islamic Schools League Of America

Hosted by

Islamic Schools League Of America

About this event

From Fitrah to Function: Classroom Management in Islamic Schools

Virtual

Individual Ticket - Member Price
$500

Special rate available exclusively for Individual Members.


Includes access to: workshop, recording, and all resources!


(Nonrefundable)

Individual Ticket - Non-member Price
$650

Individual Ticket Rate - Includes access to: workshop, recording, and all resources.


(Nonrefundable)

Member School- Additional Teacher
$350

Discounted rate for every additional teacher registered.


(Nonrefundable)

Non-Member School- Additional Teacher
$450

Discounted rate for every additional teacher registered.


(Nonrefundable)

Add a donation for Islamic Schools League Of America

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