From Fitrah to Function: Classroom Management in Islamic Schools

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About this event
Special rate available exclusively for Individual Members.
Includes access to: workshop, recording, and all resources!
(Nonrefundable)
Individual Ticket Rate - Includes access to: workshop, recording, and all resources.
(Nonrefundable)
Discounted rate for every additional teacher registered.
(Nonrefundable)
Discounted rate for every additional teacher registered.
(Nonrefundable)
$
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