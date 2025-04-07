From Forage to Fiber: A Workshop Dedicated to the Life Cycle of Wool

This is an add-on shearing event whose purpose is to provide 15 participants with extra hands-on practice in skirting and scouring wool as it's shorn. Note that this day does not include any instruction and is ONLY for skirting and scouring (no dyeing, spinning, etc).

This is an add-on shearing event whose purpose is to provide 15 participants with extra hands-on practice in skirting and scouring wool as it's shorn. Note that this day does not include any instruction and is ONLY for skirting and scouring (no dyeing, spinning, etc).

More details...