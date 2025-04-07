Hosted by

Grazing School of the West

About this event

From Forage to Fiber: A Workshop Dedicated to the Life Cycle of Wool

Upper Ojai Valley

California 93023, USA

Tier 1 - Full Ticket Price
$195
We use a sliding scale tiered model developed by Alexis Cunningfolk to create more accessible programming. Please choose Tier 1 if you are comfortably able to meet your basic needs (see image at left for more details).
Tier 2 - 20% Off
$156
We use a sliding scale tiered model developed by Alexis Cunningfolk to create more accessible programming. We have 5 tickets at this rate so please choose Tier 2 only if the middle tier in the image at left applies to you.
Tier 3 - 40% Off
$117
We use a sliding scale tiered model developed by Alexis Cunningfolk to create more accessible programming. We have 5 tickets at this rate so please choose Tier 3 only if the right side tier in the image at left applies to you.
ADD ON: Sunday, 5/11 9am-1pm
$40
This is an add-on shearing event whose purpose is to provide 15 participants with extra hands-on practice in skirting and scouring wool as it's shorn. Note that this day does not include any instruction and is ONLY for skirting and scouring (no dyeing, spinning, etc).
Add a donation for Grazing School of the West

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!