A classroom scene with children and educators is presented, with text overlaying the image promoting an "Educator Learning Series" focused on understanding and de-escalating behavior.
The Autism Corner RI

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The Autism Corner RI

About this event

From Meltdown to Meaning Understanding & De-escalating Behavior in the Classroom Presented by The Autism Corner

315 Academy Ave

Providence, RI 02908, USA

Educator Registration | $5 (Minimum Contribution)
Pay what you can

This workshop is offered using a Pay What You Can model. Please select the registration amount that best fits your budget. Every contribution helps The Autism Corner continue providing educator, family, and community learning opportunities.

Educator Registration | $10
$10

This workshop is offered using a Pay What You Can model. Please select the registration amount that best fits your budget. Every contribution helps The Autism Corner continue providing educator, family, and community learning opportunities.

Educator Registration | $20 (Recommended)
$20

This workshop is offered using a Pay What You Can model. Please select the registration amount that best fits your budget. Every contribution helps The Autism Corner continue providing educator, family, and community learning opportunities.

Educator Registration | $30 (Support Future Trainings)
$30

This workshop is offered using a Pay What You Can model. Please select the registration amount that best fits your budget. Every contribution helps The Autism Corner continue providing educator, family, and community learning opportunities.


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