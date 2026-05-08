"From Old School to On Point"- 1 Ce Class Credit

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About this event
As a member this is a free benefit to you! 🎉
Event includes lunch & drinks and an opportunity to network before and after with other VAREP members and Strategic Partners.
Non Member Ticket
🎉 Arm-Length Raffle Tickets = BIG Chances to Win! 🎉
Why buy one when you can grab an arm-length of raffle tickets? Stack the odds in your favor and boost your chances to win one of our many amazing raffle prizes 🏆✨
Best part? Every ticket supports our Help-A-Vet Fund, directly benefiting local veterans 🇺🇸💙 Win big, give back, and feel great doing it!
Sponsor the Lunch & Learn with an opportunity to speak to our attendees about your services.
Flyer & Social media promotion for your company leading up to the event and your logo added on to the fliers going out to our membership.
This is a great way to show your support for those supporting veterans and active military.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!