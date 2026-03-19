Built4Agility

Hosted by

Built4Agility

About this event

From Survival to Strategy

The Voyager at Space Center

18101 Point Lookout Dr, Houston, TX 77058, USA

MAG Studio Access
$45

Full access to the MAG Private Studio™ experience.


This is a guided, in-person Studio designed to help you release outdated patterns, realign with yourself, and move forward with clarity and intention.


If you’ve been feeling stuck, stretched, or out of sync—this is where we recalibrate.

Inside the Studio:

• Live facilitated activation
• Guided reflection + digital journaling
• Intimate, small-group environment
• The Bar™ — intentional networking designed for real connection


You won’t just think differently.
You’ll leave aligned—and connected to the right people to move forward. This experience is grounded in the Truth-Telling iS Data™ framework.


Learn more: https://mariealcazar.com/ttid


Limited spots available to maintain the integrity of the Studio experience.

Waitlist — MAG Private Studio
Free

Join the Waitlist — April Studio


If a spot opens, you’ll be the first to know.
This is an intentionally curated experience with limited capacity.

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