From Survival to Strategy

About this event
18101 Point Lookout Dr, Houston, TX 77058, USA
Full access to the MAG Private Studio™ experience.
This is a guided, in-person Studio designed to help you release outdated patterns, realign with yourself, and move forward with clarity and intention.
If you’ve been feeling stuck, stretched, or out of sync—this is where we recalibrate.
• Live facilitated activation
• Guided reflection + digital journaling
• Intimate, small-group environment
• The Bar™ — intentional networking designed for real connection
You won’t just think differently.
You’ll leave aligned—and connected to the right people to move forward. This experience is grounded in the Truth-Telling iS Data™ framework.
Learn more: https://mariealcazar.com/ttid
Limited spots available to maintain the integrity of the Studio experience.
Join the Waitlist — April Studio
If a spot opens, you’ll be the first to know.
This is an intentionally curated experience with limited capacity.
$
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