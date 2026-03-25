SOLD OUT*** May 3-AUG 2, 2026 10-WEEK WORKSHOP SERIES FOR THOSE READY TO THRIVE!

About this event
1 left!
Commit to your full transformation journey.
✔ Access to all 10 sessions - if you need to miss a session or more, that is okay; attend when able. We want to see you at each session, but we understand if you are not able to.
✔ Consistent support + structure
✔ Includes certificate of completion
👉 Attendance in all ten sessions is recommended for the deepest transformation
BONUS: Digital Workbook included in each session. Once you enter the Zoom room, a link to the session's workbook will be uploaded to the chat.
1 left!
Help two people in need attend this life-changing series.
✔ Directly supports underserved individuals
✔ Makes healing accessible to others
👉 Your generosity changes lives
$
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