Healing Through Action

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Healing Through Action

About this event

***SOLD OUT*** May 3-AUG 2, 2026 10-WEEK WORKSHOP SERIES FOR THOSE READY TO THRIVE!

🌿 Full 10-Week Series Pass
$20

1 left!

Commit to your full transformation journey.

✔ Access to all 10 sessions - if you need to miss a session or more, that is okay; attend when able. We want to see you at each session, but we understand if you are not able to.
✔ Consistent support + structure
✔ Includes certificate of completion

👉 Attendance in all ten sessions is recommended for the deepest transformation

BONUS: Digital Workbook included in each session. Once you enter the Zoom room, a link to the session's workbook will be uploaded to the chat.

🌟 Sponsor a Seat (Give Back)
$40

1 left!

Help two people in need attend this life-changing series.

✔ Directly supports underserved individuals
✔ Makes healing accessible to others

👉 Your generosity changes lives

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