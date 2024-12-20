Front Line Foundations of North America, Inc. Silent Auction

This special painting by Norma Post marking the flag raising at Ground Zero measures 29" x 36" and would look fantastic in your home or office.
This special painting by Norma Post marking the flag raising at Ground Zero measures 29" x 36" and would look fantastic in your home or office.
$40 Gift Card - Monadnock Food Coop in Keene, NH; FLF hoodie
$25
Starting bid
$40 gift card to Monadnock Food Coop in Keene, NH AND a genuine new style FLF hoodie.
$40 gift card to Monadnock Food Coop in Keene, NH AND a genuine new style FLF hoodie.
Pet Photography Session by 802 Puparazzi
$75
Starting bid
Want to capture the adorableness and personality of your furry family member? This 1 hour professional pet photography session by 802 Puparazzi is for you (or a loved one). 802 Puparazzi will travel to your location in New England(!) to capture gorgeous photos of your furry friend. Digital photos and prints included.
Want to capture the adorableness and personality of your furry family member? This 1 hour professional pet photography session by 802 Puparazzi is for you (or a loved one). 802 Puparazzi will travel to your location in New England(!) to capture gorgeous photos of your furry friend. Digital photos and prints included.
2 night stay in a Historic Barn Loft Retreat in Grafton, VT
$200
Starting bid
This 2 night stay at a beautiful, historic barn loft in Grafton, VT could be yours to do with as you please - snowshoe local trails, hit the slopes or cross-country trails, enjoy local cuisine, or relax by a cozy fire and watch the snow fall or the sun shine on this gorgeous property.
Link to the property: https://riverledgefarm.directbyhost.com/property/historic-barn-loft-retreat
This 2 night stay at a beautiful, historic barn loft in Grafton, VT could be yours to do with as you please - snowshoe local trails, hit the slopes or cross-country trails, enjoy local cuisine, or relax by a cozy fire and watch the snow fall or the sun shine on this gorgeous property.
Link to the property: https://riverledgefarm.directbyhost.com/property/historic-barn-loft-retreat
2 Boston Celtics tickets vs Portland - March 5, 2025
$100
Starting bid
2 tickets for the Portland Trail Blazers game on MARCH 5th, 2025. Enjoy some time in Boston before or after the game and watch the Celtics wipe the parquet with the Trail Blazers.
Loge 15, Row 26, seats 22 & 23
2 tickets for the Portland Trail Blazers game on MARCH 5th, 2025. Enjoy some time in Boston before or after the game and watch the Celtics wipe the parquet with the Trail Blazers.
Loge 15, Row 26, seats 22 & 23
6 nights, 7 days at The Bent Palm Club in Florida
$1,300
Starting bid
This is a great opportunity for a group of friends or family to relax in the sun and the sand in beautiful Ormond Beach in Florida. 6 nights, 7 days in a corner unit with a wrap around balcony that has 2 bedrooms (3 beds) and 2 bathrooms. Available dates are any week in October or November 2025 and need to be communicated by the end of the first week in March - 1 week after the close of the auction.
http://www.bentpalmclub.net/vacation-rentals/bent-palm-unit-402/
This is a great opportunity for a group of friends or family to relax in the sun and the sand in beautiful Ormond Beach in Florida. 6 nights, 7 days in a corner unit with a wrap around balcony that has 2 bedrooms (3 beds) and 2 bathrooms. Available dates are any week in October or November 2025 and need to be communicated by the end of the first week in March - 1 week after the close of the auction.
http://www.bentpalmclub.net/vacation-rentals/bent-palm-unit-402/
Code 3 Collectables FDNY Mack CF Pumper die cast model
Code 3 Collectables FDNY Rear Mount Ladder 10 die cast model
$45
Starting bid
Code 3 Collectables Item # 12724 FDNY Rear Mount Ladder 10 die cast model
Code 3 Collectables Item # 12724 FDNY Rear Mount Ladder 10 die cast model
Original watercolor by Diana Osborn
$150
Starting bid
Beautiful original watercolor by the talented Diana Osborn. The painting of water over rocks is dry mounted paper on wood (not under glass) in a narrow, black frame that measures 12 x 16.(This is now a picture of the actual painting.) What a great way to bring the outdoors inside!
Beautiful original watercolor by the talented Diana Osborn. The painting of water over rocks is dry mounted paper on wood (not under glass) in a narrow, black frame that measures 12 x 16.(This is now a picture of the actual painting.) What a great way to bring the outdoors inside!
First Edition Steinbeck's "The Winter of Our Discontent"
$100
Starting bid
Book collector? Steinbeck lover? Get your hands on this valuable first edition of John Steinbeck's "The Winter of Our Discontent". Comes with a protective plastic cover and letter from a book seller from last purchase. From the personal collection of the Sell Family.
Book collector? Steinbeck lover? Get your hands on this valuable first edition of John Steinbeck's "The Winter of Our Discontent". Comes with a protective plastic cover and letter from a book seller from last purchase. From the personal collection of the Sell Family.
1 month membership AND 1 hour personal training
$40
Starting bid
Enjoy a one month membership and 1 hour of personal training at Outer Limits Health Club in Brattleboro, VT. This 24-hour access gym offers personal training, a variety of classes, saunas, a women's only section, and is locally owned.
Personal training can help you learn how to maximize the results of your workout, learn some new stretches, or tailor a workout that is just right for your needs and wants. The professional and caring staff at Outer Limits Health Club in Brattleboro, VT can help you do that.
Enjoy a one month membership and 1 hour of personal training at Outer Limits Health Club in Brattleboro, VT. This 24-hour access gym offers personal training, a variety of classes, saunas, a women's only section, and is locally owned.
Personal training can help you learn how to maximize the results of your workout, learn some new stretches, or tailor a workout that is just right for your needs and wants. The professional and caring staff at Outer Limits Health Club in Brattleboro, VT can help you do that.
$75 gift certificate to DBC Rentals Plus, FLF hoodie
$40
Starting bid
$75 gift certificate to DBC Rentals Plus in West Brattleboro, VT and a genuine new style FLF hoodie.
The gift certificate is good for an equipment rental - rototiller, sander, jack hammer, etc. FLF's Peer Support Associate, Alex Richardson, can help you find the right tool for the job. So start (or finish) that project you've been putting off with the great selection of equipment and expert help at DBC Rentals Plus.
www.dbcnortheast.com
$75 gift certificate to DBC Rentals Plus in West Brattleboro, VT and a genuine new style FLF hoodie.
The gift certificate is good for an equipment rental - rototiller, sander, jack hammer, etc. FLF's Peer Support Associate, Alex Richardson, can help you find the right tool for the job. So start (or finish) that project you've been putting off with the great selection of equipment and expert help at DBC Rentals Plus.
www.dbcnortheast.com
Signed copy - Ted Benson's "Timberframe"
$12
Starting bid
Signed copy of Ted Benson's beautiful book "Timberframe: The Art and Craft of the Post-and-Beam Home". This is a great "coffee table" book for the timberframe lover.
Signed copy of Ted Benson's beautiful book "Timberframe: The Art and Craft of the Post-and-Beam Home". This is a great "coffee table" book for the timberframe lover.
Photo collage - "Peace" by Jennifer Sell-Knapp
$40
Starting bid
Photo collage entitled "Peace" by FLF's very own Jennifer Sell-Knapp. Images were taken by Jen in Central and South America. Frame measures 8" x 8".
Photo collage entitled "Peace" by FLF's very own Jennifer Sell-Knapp. Images were taken by Jen in Central and South America. Frame measures 8" x 8".
H&R Block Tax Return Preparation
$100
Starting bid
H&R Block on Roxbury Street (and Nanna the Tax Support Pup!) will prepare your taxes for you ($250 value). What could be better this time of year?
H&R Block Location
65 Roxbury Street
Keene, NH 034314
Phone: (603) 352-4102
H&R Block on Roxbury Street (and Nanna the Tax Support Pup!) will prepare your taxes for you ($250 value). What could be better this time of year?
H&R Block Location
65 Roxbury Street
Keene, NH 034314
Phone: (603) 352-4102
EMBER & THREAD Embroidered Hoop Necklace
$25
Starting bid
EMBER & THREAD Embroidered Hoop Necklace
https://emberandthread.com/
Necklace #1: Embroidered Circular Floral Wooden Hoop Necklaces
- Choice of 5 different color options (See Image)
1) Cream rose on blue fabric
2) Purple rose on blue fabric
3) Pink rose on beige fabric
4) Red rose on white and blue fabric
5) Turquoise rose on white and blue floral fabric.
- Description: 1 inch wooden circular hoop necklace with 27" antique bronze chain
EMBER & THREAD Embroidered Hoop Necklace
https://emberandthread.com/
Necklace #1: Embroidered Circular Floral Wooden Hoop Necklaces
- Choice of 5 different color options (See Image)
1) Cream rose on blue fabric
2) Purple rose on blue fabric
3) Pink rose on beige fabric
4) Red rose on white and blue fabric
5) Turquoise rose on white and blue floral fabric.
- Description: 1 inch wooden circular hoop necklace with 27" antique bronze chain
Code 3 Collectables FDNY Mack CF Hazmat Co. 1 die cast model
$25
Starting bid
Code 3 Collectables Item # 12370 FDNY Mack CF Hazmat Co. 1 die cast model
Code 3 Collectables Item # 12370 FDNY Mack CF Hazmat Co. 1 die cast model
Code 3 Collectables Collectors Club Sutphen Pumper die cast
$25
Starting bid
Code 3 Collectables Item # 12273 Collectors Club Sutphen Pumper die cast
Code 3 Collectables Item # 12273 Collectors Club Sutphen Pumper die cast
Furnace cleaning by Connecticut Valley HVAC in VT
$75
Starting bid
Help your (or a loved one's) home stay safe and efficient with this quality service done by a friend of FLF. Connecticut Valley HVAC will come clean your furnace and make sure things are in tip top shape. Service distance is from Brattleboro to Windsor, VT.
Help your (or a loved one's) home stay safe and efficient with this quality service done by a friend of FLF. Connecticut Valley HVAC will come clean your furnace and make sure things are in tip top shape. Service distance is from Brattleboro to Windsor, VT.
Patriots tickets
$125
Starting bid
Go see the Patriots in Foxboro, MA make their comeback in the 2025-2026 season! (It's going to happen...)
Section 236, Row 4, seats 7 & 8
Date/game to be negotiated with the ticket owner and auction winner once the 25/26 season games are announced.
Go see the Patriots in Foxboro, MA make their comeback in the 2025-2026 season! (It's going to happen...)
Section 236, Row 4, seats 7 & 8
Date/game to be negotiated with the ticket owner and auction winner once the 25/26 season games are announced.
$40 Gift Card - Toadstool Bookshop in Keene, NH, FLF hoodie
$25
Starting bid
$40 gift card to The Toadstool Bookstore in Keene, NH (they have a great selection and helpful staff!) AND a genuine new style FLF hoodie.
$40 gift card to The Toadstool Bookstore in Keene, NH (they have a great selection and helpful staff!) AND a genuine new style FLF hoodie.
Signed copy - Ted Benson's "Building the Timberframe House"
$12
Starting bid
Signed copy of Ted Benson's "Building the Timberframe House: The Revival of a Forgotten Craft". Beautiful and useful edition on the forgotten craft of building timberframe houses.
Signed copy of Ted Benson's "Building the Timberframe House: The Revival of a Forgotten Craft". Beautiful and useful edition on the forgotten craft of building timberframe houses.
FIVE Code 3 Collectables FDNY models
$50
Starting bid
Code 3 Collectables FDNY Squad Co. 18 model
Code 3 Collectables FDNY Squad Co. 41 model
Code 3 Collectables FDNY Squad Co. 61 model
Code 3 Collectables FDNY Squad Co. 288 model
Code 3 Collectables FDNY Squad Co. 252 model
Code 3 Collectables FDNY Squad Co. 18 model
Code 3 Collectables FDNY Squad Co. 41 model
Code 3 Collectables FDNY Squad Co. 61 model
Code 3 Collectables FDNY Squad Co. 288 model
Code 3 Collectables FDNY Squad Co. 252 model
Photo collage - "Finding Faith" by Jennifer Sell-Knapp
$50
Starting bid
Photo collage entitled "Finding Faith" by FLF's very own Jennifer Sell-Knapp. Images were taken by Jen in Central and South America. Frame measures 12" x 16".
Photo collage entitled "Finding Faith" by FLF's very own Jennifer Sell-Knapp. Images were taken by Jen in Central and South America. Frame measures 12" x 16".
$40 gift card to Brewbakers Cafe in Keene, NH, hoodie
$25
Starting bid
$40 gift card to Brewbakers Cafe in Keene, NH (they have a great selection!) AND a genuine new style FLF hoodie. You can't beat Brewbakers!
$40 gift card to Brewbakers Cafe in Keene, NH (they have a great selection!) AND a genuine new style FLF hoodie. You can't beat Brewbakers!
Badger Products Gift Basket
$40
Starting bid
Beautiful and useful Badger gift basket that's perfect for you or someone you love. If you don't already use Badger, you're missing out - they rock!
The picture is of the actual gift basket, not a representation.
Beautiful and useful Badger gift basket that's perfect for you or someone you love. If you don't already use Badger, you're missing out - they rock!
The picture is of the actual gift basket, not a representation.
EMBER & THREAD Embroidered Rectangular Necklace
$25
Starting bid
EMBER & THREAD Embroidered Rectangular Red & Orange Daisy Necklace
https://emberandthread.com/
Necklace #2: Embroidered Rectangular Red & Orange Daisy Necklace
One Color: Red and orange daisy on a beige background
- Description: 1 inch wooden rectangular hoop necklace with 27" antique bronze chain
EMBER & THREAD Embroidered Rectangular Red & Orange Daisy Necklace
https://emberandthread.com/
Necklace #2: Embroidered Rectangular Red & Orange Daisy Necklace
One Color: Red and orange daisy on a beige background
- Description: 1 inch wooden rectangular hoop necklace with 27" antique bronze chain
4 fire truck models
$10
Starting bid
The Hallmark Company's fire truck models:
1948 Task Master
1954 Ahrens-Fox
1939 Ward LaFrance
1919 Pirsch
The Hallmark Company's fire truck models:
1948 Task Master
1954 Ahrens-Fox
1939 Ward LaFrance
1919 Pirsch
First Edition "George Washington" by Douglas S Freeman
$20
Starting bid
History buff? First Edition collector? Then this two volume set is for you! Biography of George Washington, "Young Washington" by Douglas Southall Freeman in its protective box/cover. From the personal collection of the Sell Family.
History buff? First Edition collector? Then this two volume set is for you! Biography of George Washington, "Young Washington" by Douglas Southall Freeman in its protective box/cover. From the personal collection of the Sell Family.
Second Edition "Of Mice and Men" by John Steinbeck
$20
Starting bid
Second Edition "Of Mice and Men" by John Steinbeck in protective plastic cover, mint condition. From the personal collection of the Sell Family.
Second Edition "Of Mice and Men" by John Steinbeck in protective plastic cover, mint condition. From the personal collection of the Sell Family.
Graphic design with quote by Lila Cancellieri
$10
Starting bid
Add a piece of artwork done by FLF's very own Lila Cancellieri to your collection. Lila created this design for one of FLF's Fall Retreats at Lake George in NY.
Quote: "It is no bad thing to be lost in the fog or at sea. When land comes into view again you will appreciate it with a keenness denied to those who know nothing but the safety of the shore." - Sister Monica Joan
Add a piece of artwork done by FLF's very own Lila Cancellieri to your collection. Lila created this design for one of FLF's Fall Retreats at Lake George in NY.
Quote: "It is no bad thing to be lost in the fog or at sea. When land comes into view again you will appreciate it with a keenness denied to those who know nothing but the safety of the shore." - Sister Monica Joan
Care to Donate Instead?
$1
Starting bid
Silent auctions not your thing, but you still want to support a great cause? Feel free to scan this QR code. It will direct you to the "Donate" section of FLF's Square Space Platform where you can donate any amount you wish. All donations are tax deductible.
Silent auctions not your thing, but you still want to support a great cause? Feel free to scan this QR code. It will direct you to the "Donate" section of FLF's Square Space Platform where you can donate any amount you wish. All donations are tax deductible.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!