Hosted by

Front Line Gardens

About this event

Sales closed

Front Line Gardens' "A Little Dirt Never Hurt" Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1404 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, TN 37803, USA

Turquoise Rhodium Sterling Silver Necklace & Earrings Set item
Turquoise Rhodium Sterling Silver Necklace & Earrings Set
$50

Starting bid

Mixed shape free form composite turquois, rhodium over sterling silver bead necklace & dangle earrings set. The necklace measures approximately.68”W. Lobster clasp. 3” extender. The earrings measure approximately 2.00”L x .56”W. Fish hook backings.

Italian Glass Jewelry Set item
Italian Glass Jewelry Set
$40

Starting bid

This Murano Glass Lampwork Pendant shines with brilliant colors under a glossy clear glass finish. Highlighting "avventurina," a sparkling glass that gleams like shimmering copper, it’s a necklace designed to captivate attention. 

Raw Pearl Jewelry Set item
Raw Pearl Jewelry Set
$50

Starting bid

Multi Color Cultured Freshwater Pearl Rhodium Over Sterling Silver Necklace And Earring Set. Necklace measures approximately 3/16 of an inch in width and has a lobster claw clasp. Earrings measure approximately 1 1/2" L x 3/16" W and have fish hook backings.Colors, shapes, and sizes may vary.

Blue Amethyst Jewelry Set item
Blue Amethyst Jewelry Set
$30

Starting bid

Real geode stone in blue necklace and earring set

Cream and Brown Pearl Necklace item
Cream and Brown Pearl Necklace
$15

Starting bid

Antique three strand mother of pearl, brown and cream necklace

Copper Necklace item
Copper Necklace
$15

Starting bid

Beautiful Glass Aventurine Beaded two strand Necklace, Black, and copper

White Frosted Stone Necklace item
White Frosted Stone Necklace
$15

Starting bid

Frosted stone and wood two strand necklace

Beautiful Handcrafted Pastel Twin Quilt item
Beautiful Handcrafted Pastel Twin Quilt item
Beautiful Handcrafted Pastel Twin Quilt
$40

Starting bid

SIGNED Jack Daniel's Barrel item
SIGNED Jack Daniel's Barrel item
SIGNED Jack Daniel's Barrel
$250

Starting bid

Beautiful handcrafted signed by master distiller authentic Jack Daniels Barrel without a signature this item is easily $750+

Spa Gift Basket item
Spa Gift Basket
$15

Starting bid

Studio 16 Salon Gift Basket item
Studio 16 Salon Gift Basket item
Studio 16 Salon Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Includes gift certificate for a free blowout plus salon products

Polk a dot AirBnB 2 Day Stay item
Polk a dot AirBnB 2 Day Stay item
Polk a dot AirBnB 2 Day Stay item
Polk a dot AirBnB 2 Day Stay
$200

Starting bid

Farm Stay at Steph and Mike's Polk a dot farm in Madisonville, TN

Sleepy Valley Cabin 2 Day Farm Stay item
Sleepy Valley Cabin 2 Day Farm Stay item
Sleepy Valley Cabin 2 Day Farm Stay item
Sleepy Valley Cabin 2 Day Farm Stay
$200

Starting bid

2 Day Farm Stay at Steph and Mike's farm in Madisonville, TN

Kracken Tea and Treat Gift Basket item
Kracken Tea and Treat Gift Basket
$5

Starting bid

Gift Card and Beautiful tea cup with saucer

Beautiful Handcrafted Valor Full Quilt item
Beautiful Handcrafted Valor Full Quilt
$40

Starting bid

Kickback Jacks Gift Cards item
Kickback Jacks Gift Cards
$10

Starting bid

Bird Cage item
Bird Cage
$30

Starting bid

Everything you need for a bird! Bird and Food not included. Get some love birds now!

Stationary Gift Set item
Stationary Gift Set
$10

Starting bid

Texas Roadhouse Gift Basket item
Texas Roadhouse Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

Dinner for two gift certificate and tasty products in one yummy bundle!

Red White and Blue Quilt Twin item
Red White and Blue Quilt Twin
$25

Starting bid

Decorative Cage for Home or Garden item
Decorative Cage for Home or Garden
$25

Starting bid

Decorative Vase and Flowers item
Decorative Vase and Flowers
$25

Starting bid

Haircut and Style item
Haircut and Style
$20

Starting bid

America Honorable Handcrafted Quilt Full/Queen item
America Honorable Handcrafted Quilt Full/Queen
$35

Starting bid

US Flag Patriotic Handmade Quilt Queen item
US Flag Patriotic Handmade Quilt Queen
$35

Starting bid

Frontline Garden Gift Basket item
Frontline Garden Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

The General's Hot Sauce item
The General's Hot Sauce item
The General's Hot Sauce item
The General's Hot Sauce
$40

Starting bid

3 bottles of the best hot sauce in a signed storage crate

Sticks 'n Stones Pebble Art item
Sticks 'n Stones Pebble Art item
Sticks 'n Stones Pebble Art
$20

Starting bid

Artisan made art handcrafted in Sevierville TN

Hearts & Hooves Photo shoot session item
Hearts & Hooves Photo shoot session
$50

Starting bid

2 Night Airbnb stay item
2 Night Airbnb stay
$200

Starting bid

2 Night cabin stay in Centerville, TN

The Skin Wellness Center Beauty Bundle item
The Skin Wellness Center Beauty Bundle
$150

Starting bid

Nutrafol Women's Balance Dietary Supplements (3 Month supply), Nutrafol Hair Serum and Collagen Powder

Air Ballon Ride for 2 item
Air Ballon Ride for 2
$250

Starting bid

Fly high over the Smoky Mtns with a friend! Air Balloon Ride for 2

Jack Daniels Picnic Gift Basket item
Jack Daniels Picnic Gift Basket item
Jack Daniels Picnic Gift Basket item
Jack Daniels Picnic Gift Basket
$75

Starting bid

Jack Daniels Picnic, Tail Gate, or Party in a gift basket! Too many items to list!

Gem Store: Sterling Silver/Aquamarine/White Zircon set item
Gem Store: Sterling Silver/Aquamarine/White Zircon set
$300

Starting bid

Ring, Pendant and earrings set. The pendant features 18" chain with 2" extension, earrings are post and friction backs, ring size is finger size 8.

The Skin Wellness Center Facial Beauty Basket item
The Skin Wellness Center Facial Beauty Basket
$250

Starting bid

Hydrafacial Gift Certificate, Skin Medica Replenishing Hydrating Cream, Skin Medica Facial Cleanser, Skin Medica Bright Eye Mask (6 pack), Skin Medica Firm and Tone lotion

The Skin Wellness Center Make-up and travel beauty basket item
The Skin Wellness Center Make-up and travel beauty basket
$75

Starting bid

Colorscience Sunforgettable SPF 50 Face GLOW, Colorscience Sunforgettable SPF 50 Face BRONZE, Colorscience Sunforgettable Sheer Matte SPF 30, Travel Size Skinbetter Trio Rebalancing Moisture Treatment, Travel Size Refining Foam Cleanser, Travel Size Alpharet Overnight Body Cream

Douglas J Massage and Hair Care Bundle item
Douglas J Massage and Hair Care Bundle
$100

Starting bid

Douglas J Massage, Stress Relief and Hair Care products

Aubrey's 2 sets of gift certs 4 Dinner for 2 item
Aubrey's 2 sets of gift certs 4 Dinner for 2
$50

Starting bid

Date Nite! Enjoy two separate gift certificates for a full course meal for two!

Jack Daniels Tasting Tour and Lunch item
Jack Daniels Tasting Tour and Lunch item
Jack Daniels Tasting Tour and Lunch item
Jack Daniels Tasting Tour and Lunch
$175

Starting bid

Jack Daniels A Day Away Package tasting tour with meal at Miss Mary Bobo's boarding house for 2 and tasting for 2 at Jack Daniels Distillery

Photo Backdrop item
Photo Backdrop
$20

Starting bid

Celebrate event with flower backdrop for selfies or decorations

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