Front Line Gardens' "A Little Dirt Never Hurt" Silent Auction

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Mixed shape free form composite turquois, rhodium over sterling silver bead necklace & dangle earrings set. The necklace measures approximately.68”W. Lobster clasp. 3” extender. The earrings measure approximately 2.00”L x .56”W. Fish hook backings.
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This Murano Glass Lampwork Pendant shines with brilliant colors under a glossy clear glass finish. Highlighting "avventurina," a sparkling glass that gleams like shimmering copper, it’s a necklace designed to captivate attention.
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Multi Color Cultured Freshwater Pearl Rhodium Over Sterling Silver Necklace And Earring Set. Necklace measures approximately 3/16 of an inch in width and has a lobster claw clasp. Earrings measure approximately 1 1/2" L x 3/16" W and have fish hook backings.Colors, shapes, and sizes may vary.
Starting bid
Real geode stone in blue necklace and earring set
Starting bid
Antique three strand mother of pearl, brown and cream necklace
Starting bid
Beautiful Glass Aventurine Beaded two strand Necklace, Black, and copper
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Frosted stone and wood two strand necklace
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Starting bid
Beautiful handcrafted signed by master distiller authentic Jack Daniels Barrel without a signature this item is easily $750+
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Starting bid
Includes gift certificate for a free blowout plus salon products
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Farm Stay at Steph and Mike's Polk a dot farm in Madisonville, TN
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2 Day Farm Stay at Steph and Mike's farm in Madisonville, TN
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Gift Card and Beautiful tea cup with saucer
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Everything you need for a bird! Bird and Food not included. Get some love birds now!
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Starting bid
Dinner for two gift certificate and tasty products in one yummy bundle!
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Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
3 bottles of the best hot sauce in a signed storage crate
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Artisan made art handcrafted in Sevierville TN
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Starting bid
2 Night cabin stay in Centerville, TN
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Nutrafol Women's Balance Dietary Supplements (3 Month supply), Nutrafol Hair Serum and Collagen Powder
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Fly high over the Smoky Mtns with a friend! Air Balloon Ride for 2
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Jack Daniels Picnic, Tail Gate, or Party in a gift basket! Too many items to list!
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Ring, Pendant and earrings set. The pendant features 18" chain with 2" extension, earrings are post and friction backs, ring size is finger size 8.
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Hydrafacial Gift Certificate, Skin Medica Replenishing Hydrating Cream, Skin Medica Facial Cleanser, Skin Medica Bright Eye Mask (6 pack), Skin Medica Firm and Tone lotion
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Colorscience Sunforgettable SPF 50 Face GLOW, Colorscience Sunforgettable SPF 50 Face BRONZE, Colorscience Sunforgettable Sheer Matte SPF 30, Travel Size Skinbetter Trio Rebalancing Moisture Treatment, Travel Size Refining Foam Cleanser, Travel Size Alpharet Overnight Body Cream
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Douglas J Massage, Stress Relief and Hair Care products
Starting bid
Date Nite! Enjoy two separate gift certificates for a full course meal for two!
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Jack Daniels A Day Away Package tasting tour with meal at Miss Mary Bobo's boarding house for 2 and tasting for 2 at Jack Daniels Distillery
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Celebrate event with flower backdrop for selfies or decorations
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