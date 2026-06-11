Front Porch Alliance KC's Shop

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About this shop
This T-shirt was designed for our Growing Under The Front Porch Light Event. A youth who has completed PORCH Storytellers, our summer art story telling program, created this logo special for Front Porch Alliance.
This Tote was designed for our Growing Under The Front Porch Light Event. A youth who has completed PORCH Storytellers, our summer art story telling program, created this logo special for Front Porch Alliance.
Choose from our three sticker options!
Get one of each sticker, for a discount.
Get one of each item! A t-shirt, a tote and all three stickers!
$
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