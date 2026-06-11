Front Porch Alliance Kansas City Inc

Offered by

Front Porch Alliance Kansas City Inc

About this shop

Front Porch Alliance KC's Shop

T-shirt item
T-shirt
$30

This T-shirt was designed for our Growing Under The Front Porch Light Event. A youth who has completed PORCH Storytellers, our summer art story telling program, created this logo special for Front Porch Alliance.

Tote Bag item
Tote Bag
$20

This Tote was designed for our Growing Under The Front Porch Light Event. A youth who has completed PORCH Storytellers, our summer art story telling program, created this logo special for Front Porch Alliance.

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Stickers item
Stickers
$5

Choose from our three sticker options!

Sticker Pack (One of each Sticker) item
Sticker Pack (One of each Sticker)
$12

Get one of each sticker, for a discount.

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Front Porch Alliance Swag Pack item
Front Porch Alliance Swag Pack
$60

Get one of each item! A t-shirt, a tote and all three stickers!

Add a donation for Front Porch Alliance Kansas City Inc

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!