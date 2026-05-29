The Front Porch Community Partnership

Offered by

The Front Porch Community Partnership

About the memberships

Front Porch Community Membership ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Community Supporter
$5

Renews monthly

Receive community updates, event announcements, volunteer opportunities, and help support programs that strengthen our community.

Community Advocate
$10

Renews monthly

Help expand community programs and events while staying connected to local initiatives, networking opportunities, and volunteer projects.

Business Member
$25

Renews monthly

Designed for local businesses seeking greater community engagement, networking opportunities, event participation, and increased visibility within the community.


Community Partner
$50

Renews monthly

Provide enhanced support for community programs, educational workshops, local events, and initiatives that connect residents and businesses.

Community Champion
$100

Renews monthly

Leadership-level membership helping fund major community initiatives, special events, outreach programs, and long-term growth opportunities.

Founding Member
$250

Valid until July 28, 2027

Become one of the founding supporters of The Front Porch Community Partnership and help build a lasting legacy of community engagement and collaboration.

Add a donation for The Front Porch Community Partnership

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