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Wright City Elementary PTO

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Front row for your little Wildcat’s big moment 💙💛🐾

💛 KG Celebration VIP Left Section. 1PM Celebration💙 item
💛 KG Celebration VIP Left Section. 1PM Celebration💙
$5

Starting bid

💛First Steps, Best Seats 💙

Make their big day even more special with VIP front-row seating! Each section includes 5 reserved seats so your crew gets the perfect view of every smile, wave, and proud moment.

1pm Celebration with students from Mrs. Pirkle, Mrs. Morrow, Mrs. A. Allen and Mrs. Deuser’s classes


💛 KG Celebration VIP Left Center. 1PM Celebration 💙 item
💛 KG Celebration VIP Left Center. 1PM Celebration 💙
$5

Starting bid

💛First Steps, Best Seats 💙

Enjoy the best view for your kindergartener’s big moment! Each VIP Section includes 5 front-row seats so your family can cheer, smile, and snap every unforgettable memory up close. 1pm Celebration with students from Mrs. Pirkle, Mrs. Morrow, Mrs. A. Allen and Mrs. Deuser’s classes

💛 KG Celebration VIP Right Center-1PM Celebration 💙 item
💛 KG Celebration VIP Right Center-1PM Celebration 💙
$5

Starting bid

💛First Steps, Best Seats 💙 Enjoy the best view for your kindergartener’s big moment! Each VIP Section includes 5 front-row seats so your family can cheer, smile, and snap every unforgettable memory up close. 1pm Celebration with students from Mrs. Pirkle, Mrs. Morrow, Mrs. A. Allen and Mrs. Deuser’s classes

💛 KG Celebration VIP Right Section-1PM Celebration 💙 item
💛 KG Celebration VIP Right Section-1PM Celebration 💙
$5

Starting bid

💛First Steps, Best Seats 💙 Enjoy the best view for your kindergartener’s big moment! Each VIP Section includes 5 front-row seats so your family can cheer, smile, and snap every unforgettable memory up close. 1pm Celebration with students from Mrs. Pirkle, Mrs. Morrow, Mrs. A. Allen and Mrs. Deuser’s classes

💛 KG Celebration VIP Left. 2:15 Celebration 💙 item
💛 KG Celebration VIP Left. 2:15 Celebration 💙
$5

Starting bid

💛First Steps, Best Seats 💙

Make their big day even more special with VIP front-row seating! Each section includes 5 reserved seats so your crew gets the perfect view of every smile, wave, and proud moment.

2:15pm Celebration with students from Mrs. S Allen, Mrs. Fetter, Mrs. Brown and Mrs. Imbierowicz’s classes.

💛 KG Celebration VIP Left Center. 2:15 Celebration 💙 item
💛 KG Celebration VIP Left Center. 2:15 Celebration 💙
$5

Starting bid

💛First Steps, Best Seats 💙

Enjoy the best view for your kindergartener’s big moment! Each VIP Section includes 5 front-row seats so your family can cheer, smile, and snap every unforgettable memory up close. 2:15pm Celebration with students from Mrs. S Allen, Mrs. Fetter, Mrs. Brown and Mrs. Imbierowicz’s classes.


💛 KG Celebration VIP Right Center. 2:15 Celebration 💙 item
💛 KG Celebration VIP Right Center. 2:15 Celebration 💙
$5

Starting bid

💛First Steps, Best Seats 💙

Enjoy the best view for your kindergartener’s big moment! Each VIP Section includes 5 front-row seats so your family can cheer, smile, and snap every unforgettable memory up close. 2:15pm Celebration with students from Mrs. S Allen, Mrs. Fetter, Mrs. Brown and Mrs. Imbierowicz’s classes.

💛 KG Celebration VIP Right Section. 2:15 Celebration 💙 item
💛 KG Celebration VIP Right Section. 2:15 Celebration 💙
$5

Starting bid

💛First Steps, Best Seats 💙

Enjoy the best view for your kindergartener’s big moment! Each VIP Section includes 5 front-row seats so your family can cheer, smile, and snap every unforgettable memory up close. 2:15pm Celebration with students from Mrs. S Allen, Mrs. Fetter, Mrs. Brown and Mrs. Imbierowicz’s classes.

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