Front row for your little Wildcat’s big moment 💙💛🐾

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Starting bid
💛First Steps, Best Seats 💙
Make their big day even more special with VIP front-row seating! Each section includes 5 reserved seats so your crew gets the perfect view of every smile, wave, and proud moment.
1pm Celebration with students from Mrs. Pirkle, Mrs. Morrow, Mrs. A. Allen and Mrs. Deuser’s classes
Starting bid
💛First Steps, Best Seats 💙
Enjoy the best view for your kindergartener’s big moment! Each VIP Section includes 5 front-row seats so your family can cheer, smile, and snap every unforgettable memory up close. 1pm Celebration with students from Mrs. Pirkle, Mrs. Morrow, Mrs. A. Allen and Mrs. Deuser’s classes
Starting bid
💛First Steps, Best Seats 💙 Enjoy the best view for your kindergartener’s big moment! Each VIP Section includes 5 front-row seats so your family can cheer, smile, and snap every unforgettable memory up close. 1pm Celebration with students from Mrs. Pirkle, Mrs. Morrow, Mrs. A. Allen and Mrs. Deuser’s classes
Starting bid
💛First Steps, Best Seats 💙 Enjoy the best view for your kindergartener’s big moment! Each VIP Section includes 5 front-row seats so your family can cheer, smile, and snap every unforgettable memory up close. 1pm Celebration with students from Mrs. Pirkle, Mrs. Morrow, Mrs. A. Allen and Mrs. Deuser’s classes
Starting bid
💛First Steps, Best Seats 💙
Make their big day even more special with VIP front-row seating! Each section includes 5 reserved seats so your crew gets the perfect view of every smile, wave, and proud moment.
2:15pm Celebration with students from Mrs. S Allen, Mrs. Fetter, Mrs. Brown and Mrs. Imbierowicz’s classes.
Starting bid
💛First Steps, Best Seats 💙
Enjoy the best view for your kindergartener’s big moment! Each VIP Section includes 5 front-row seats so your family can cheer, smile, and snap every unforgettable memory up close. 2:15pm Celebration with students from Mrs. S Allen, Mrs. Fetter, Mrs. Brown and Mrs. Imbierowicz’s classes.
Starting bid
💛First Steps, Best Seats 💙
Enjoy the best view for your kindergartener’s big moment! Each VIP Section includes 5 front-row seats so your family can cheer, smile, and snap every unforgettable memory up close. 2:15pm Celebration with students from Mrs. S Allen, Mrs. Fetter, Mrs. Brown and Mrs. Imbierowicz’s classes.
Starting bid
💛First Steps, Best Seats 💙
Enjoy the best view for your kindergartener’s big moment! Each VIP Section includes 5 front-row seats so your family can cheer, smile, and snap every unforgettable memory up close. 2:15pm Celebration with students from Mrs. S Allen, Mrs. Fetter, Mrs. Brown and Mrs. Imbierowicz’s classes.
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