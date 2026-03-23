Front Row Seat Raffle: End of Year Award Ceremony 2025-2026

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$10.00=1 entry into the raffle for a chance to win 1 pair of front row seats for Pre-k Ceremony date/time TBD (2 seats total). Five winners will be announced on May 1st. *This entry does not guarantee you a front row seat.
$10.00=1 entry into the raffle for a chance to win 1 pair of front row seats for Kindergarten Ceremony date/time TBD (2 seats total). Five winners will be announced on May 1st. *This entry does not guarantee you a front row seat.
$10.00=1 entry into the raffle for a chance to win 1 pair of front row seats for 1st grade Ceremony date/time TBD (2 seats total). Five winners will be announced on May 1st. *This entry does not guarantee you a front row seat.
$10.00=1 entry into the raffle for a chance to win 1 pair of front row seats for 2nd grade Ceremony date/time TBD (2 seats total). Five winners will be announced on May 1st. *This entry does not guarantee you a front row seat.
$10.00=1 entry into the raffle for a chance to win 1 pair of front row seats for Pre-k Ceremony date/time TBD (2 seats total). Five winners will be announced on May 1st. *This entry does not guarantee you a front row seat.
$10.00=1 entry into the raffle for a chance to win 1 pair of front row seats for Pre-k Ceremony date/time TBD (2 seats total). Five winners will be announced on May 1st. *This entry does not guarantee you a front row seat.
$10.00=1 entry into the raffle for a chance to win 1 pair of front row seats for kindergarten Ceremony date/time TBD (2 seats total). Five winners will be announced on May 1st.*This entry does not guarantee you a front row seat.
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