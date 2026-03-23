Thomas Culver Elementary PTO

Hosted by

Thomas Culver Elementary PTO

About this event

Front Row Seat Raffle: End of Year Award Ceremony 2025-2026

Pre-k raffle seats
$10

$10.00=1 entry into the raffle for a chance to win 1 pair of front row seats for Pre-k Ceremony date/time TBD (2 seats total). Five winners will be announced on May 1st. *This entry does not guarantee you a front row seat.

Kindergarten raffle seats
$10

$10.00=1 entry into the raffle for a chance to win 1 pair of front row seats for Kindergarten Ceremony date/time TBD (2 seats total). Five winners will be announced on May 1st. *This entry does not guarantee you a front row seat.

1st grade raffle seats
$10

$10.00=1 entry into the raffle for a chance to win 1 pair of front row seats for 1st grade Ceremony date/time TBD (2 seats total). Five winners will be announced on May 1st. *This entry does not guarantee you a front row seat.

2nd grade raffle seats
$10

$10.00=1 entry into the raffle for a chance to win 1 pair of front row seats for 2nd grade Ceremony date/time TBD (2 seats total). Five winners will be announced on May 1st. *This entry does not guarantee you a front row seat.

3rd grade raffle seats
$10

$10.00=1 entry into the raffle for a chance to win 1 pair of front row seats for Pre-k Ceremony date/time TBD (2 seats total). Five winners will be announced on May 1st. *This entry does not guarantee you a front row seat.

4th grade raffle seats
$10

$10.00=1 entry into the raffle for a chance to win 1 pair of front row seats for Pre-k Ceremony date/time TBD (2 seats total). Five winners will be announced on May 1st. *This entry does not guarantee you a front row seat.

5th grade raffle seats
$10

$10.00=1 entry into the raffle for a chance to win 1 pair of front row seats for kindergarten Ceremony date/time TBD (2 seats total). Five winners will be announced on May 1st.*This entry does not guarantee you a front row seat.

Add a donation for Thomas Culver Elementary PTO

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!