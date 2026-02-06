Into the Woods Front Row Sweepstakes

Each purchase of $1 is an entry into the front-row sweepstakes. You may purchase multiple entries if you wish. Sweepstakes winner will receive 2 reserved seats in the front row on Weds 3/4 at 3pm. 7 Winners will be chosen at random. Admission is not included with sweepstakes entry and must be purchased at the door.

Sweepstakes entries are non-refundable.

CA law requires that sweepstakes include a free alternative entry method. We hope that you will choose to support drama club by purchasing your sweepstakes entry. But if want to enter for free, you can complete the alternative entry form listed in the description once per day until the sweepstakes closes on 3/3 at 8pm. Free entries missing any of the requested information will be considered void.