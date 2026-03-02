Front Runners Love Wins 5K Sponsorship

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See Benefits of Sponsorship on LoveWins5K.com for level details.
**To Avoid the Zeffy Contribution Fee when paying select percentage "Other" and leave the "Contribution" blank.**
See Benefits of Sponsorship on LoveWins5K.com for level details.
To Avoid the Zeffy Contribution Fee when paying select percentage "Other" and leave the "Contribution" blank.
See Benefits of Sponsorship on LoveWins5K.com for level details.
**To Avoid the Zeffy Contribution Fee when paying select percentage "Other" and leave the "Contribution" blank.**
See Benefits of Sponsorship on LoveWins5K.com for level details.
**To Avoid the Zeffy Contribution Fee when paying select percentage "Other" and leave the "Contribution" blank.**
See Benefits of Sponsorship on LoveWins5K.com for level details.
**To Avoid the Zeffy Contribution Fee when paying select percentage "Other" and leave the "Contribution" blank.**
See Benefits of Sponsorship on LoveWins5K.com for level details.
**To Avoid the Zeffy Contribution Fee when paying select percentage "Other" and leave the "Contribution" blank.**
See Benefits of Sponsorship on LoveWins5K.com for level details.
**To Avoid the Zeffy Contribution Fee when paying select percentage "Other" and leave the "Contribution" blank.**
See Benefits of Sponsorship on LoveWins5K.com for level details.
**To Avoid the Zeffy Contribution Fee when paying select percentage "Other" and leave the "Contribution" blank.**
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