Power Up Church

Power Up Church

Frontier Support Network

Custom Support Link
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

Set a Support Link amount that fits your season while keeping the mission moving forward.

Signal Link (Monthly)
$10

Renews monthly

Your entry-level Support Link that keeps the Frontier Support Network active and expanding—community care, crisis response, and volunteer support. Billed monthly and renews automatically unless canceled.

Signal Link (Annual)
$120

Valid until March 2, 2027

Your entry-level Support Link that keeps the Frontier Support Network active and expanding—community care, crisis response, and volunteer support. Billed yearly (covers 12 months) and renews automatically unless canceled.

Relay Link (Monthly)
$25

Renews monthly

A steady, reliable Support Link that strengthens the network’s monthly rhythm across all three Network Focuses. Billed monthly and renews automatically unless canceled.

Relay Link (Annual)
$300

Valid until March 2, 2027

A steady, reliable Support Link that strengthens the network’s monthly rhythm across all three Network Focuses. Billed yearly (covers 12 months) and renews automatically unless canceled.

Vector Link (Monthly)
$50

Renews monthly

A higher-capacity Support Link that helps the Frontier Support Network respond faster and sustain more consistent outreach and support. Billed monthly and renews automatically unless canceled.

Vector Link (Annual)
$600

Valid until March 2, 2027

A higher-capacity Support Link that helps the Frontier Support Network respond faster and sustain more consistent outreach and support. Billed yearly (covers 12 months) and renews automatically unless canceled.

Vanguard Link (Monthly)
$100

Renews monthly

A mission-forward Support Link that meaningfully increases capacity—helping the network stay ready, resilient, and responsive. Billed monthly and renews automatically unless canceled.

Vanguard Link (Annual)
$1,200

Valid until March 2, 2027

A mission-forward Support Link that meaningfully increases capacity—helping the network stay ready, resilient, and responsive. Billed yearly (covers 12 months) and renews automatically unless canceled.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!