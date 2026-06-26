Frontline Healing Foundation's Shop

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Frontline Healing Foundation

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Frontline Healing Foundation

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🇺🇸 LIMITED AMERICA 250 T-SHIRT DROP 🇺🇸 item
🇺🇸 LIMITED AMERICA 250 T-SHIRT DROP 🇺🇸 item
🇺🇸 LIMITED AMERICA 250 T-SHIRT DROP 🇺🇸 item
🇺🇸 LIMITED AMERICA 250 T-SHIRT DROP 🇺🇸
$30

This year, the Fourth of July is about more than fireworks and cookouts.


It's about celebrating 250 years of American liberty, and honoring the generations of men and women who have defended it.


To commemorate this historic milestone, we're releasing a limited-edition America 250 t-shirt.

Only 100 shirts are available.


For a $30 donation, you'll receive an exclusive shirt while helping Frontline Healing Foundation continue providing financial assistance for active-duty military, veterans, and first responders seeking treatment for post-traumatic stress (PTS), traumatic brain injury (TBI), and chemical dependency.


Every shirt represents more than patriotism…it represents a commitment to those who have sacrificed in defense of our freedoms.


Once they're gone, they're gone.


🇺🇸 100 shirts. $30 donation. One opportunity to celebrate America's 250th while giving back to those who have served.


Claim yours today.


#America250 #FrontlineHealingFoundation #SupportThoseWhoServe #Veterans #Military

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