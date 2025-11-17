Frontline Ministries International's Silent Auction

Hosted by
Beautiful NKJV Sovereign Collection Wide-Margin Reference Bible. Comfort Print. Genuine Leather. Red-Letter. Thomas Nelson. Like New...never used.
Very Good Used Condition with 50mm lens w/shade. Canon strap.
Lightly used Gretsch snare drum with stand. Nice!
Lightly used Tama High Hat with Zildjian
Score 1991 Rookie of the Year Award Card for 1990
New crystal cake/pastry plate and dome that can also be used as a punch bowl/salad bowl with fruit slices or vegetables & dip plate.
NKJV End-of-Verse Reference Bible. Leathersoft. Large Print. Personal Size (8 7/8" X 5 1/2" X 1 1/2"). Red-Letter. Thomas Nelson. Lightly Used.
Michael Jordan Sports Card Lot. No plastic holders.
Michael Jordan Sports Card Lot. In plastic holders.
Bromo Acoustic-Electric Guitar. Solid Wood Top. Nice Appointments. Light-Weight Case. Leather strap. Very Lightly Used at Home.
Autographed Al Kaline (1953-1974) Hall of Famer. Rawlings Official American League Ball
1959 Rocky Colavito (Cleveland Indians) Baseball Thrills card #462. (1) without autograph (1) with autograph
1962 Rocky Colavito (Detroit) cards. Colavito's Power. (1) with autograph (1) without autograph
1960 Rocky Colavito (Cleveland Indians)
1966 Rocky Colavito(Cleveland Indians) Baseball Card
Pete Maravich Basketball Card Lot. 3 of the 4 cards recall his college career in the 1960's.
Pete Maravich Card Lot (1990's) recalling his career 1970-1980
1976-77 Pete Maravich (Jazz) Large Size Card (5 1/4" X 3 1/8"). Career was 1970-1980.
1976-77 Topps Pete Maravich Large-Size Basketball Card (5 1/4" X 3 1/8"). Career was 1970-1980.
1613 KJV Bible Leaf Eccl. 9:7 - Song of Solomon 1:17 16 1/4" X 10 1/2" 413 years old! Looks beautiful in a float frame!
1613 KJV Bible Leaf 15" X10 1/14" I Samuel 20:2 - 22:9 Jonathan's Covenant w/David. 413 Years Old! Looks grate in a float frame!
1613 KJV Bible Leaf 16 1/4" X 10 5/8 Psalms 43:1 - 49:11 413 years old! Looks great in a float frame!
Don Russ MVP sets 1988 (26 cards) and 1989 (26 cards).
1607/1612 Geneva Version Bible Leaf. 8 1/4" X 12" Luke 4:9b - 5:36 includes Luke 4:18,19 FMI's foundational verses. 414+ years old! Looks great in a float frame!
1607/1612 Geneva Bible Leaf 8 1/4" X 12" Psalms 89:28b - 94:6. Includes Psalm 91. A piece of the leaf is missing, but it doesn't reach the verses. 414+ years old. Looks great in a float frame!
1607/1612 Geneva Bible Leaf 8 1/4" X 12 1/2" John 9:3 - 10:42 The Good Shepherd and John 10:10. 414+ years old! Looks great in a float frame!
1612 Geneva Bible Leaf 8 1/4" X 12 1/2" Luke 8:35b - 9:48. 5 Thousand fed/Transfiguration. 414 years old! Looks great in a float frame!
1607/1612 Geneva Bible leaf. 8 1/4" X 12 1/2" Hebrews 1:4 - 4:3. 414+ years old! Looks great in a float frame!
1612 Geneva Bible Leaf. 8" X 11 1/2" Proverbs 6:15 - 9:11. Includes "The beginning of wisdom is the fear of the Lord...(Proverbs 9:10). 414 years old! Looks great in a float frame!
1607/1612 Geneva Bible leaf. 8 1/2" X 12 1/2" Hebrews 6:12 - 8:7. 414+ years old! Looks great in a float frame!
MTEN Pickleball Paddle MT-01 USA Pickleball Approved. New.
Used Dining Room Table and 6 Chairs.
Picture with nice frame that says "Bethlehem" over the flower. 18 7/8" X 15 1/8." Sticker on the back says Maple Street Art Gallery, Harville, OH.
