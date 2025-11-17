Frontline Ministries International's Silent Auction

Frontline Ministries International

$40

Beautiful NKJV Sovereign Collection Wide-Margin Reference Bible. Comfort Print. Genuine Leather. Red-Letter. Thomas Nelson. Like New...never used.

$700

Very Good Used Condition with 50mm lens w/shade. Canon strap.

$80

Lightly used Gretsch snare drum with stand. Nice!

$80

Lightly used Tama High Hat with Zildjian

Score 1991 Sandy Alomar, Jr. Baseball Card
$10

Score 1991 Rookie of the Year Award Card for 1990

Dublin Collection 4-in-1 Crystal Cake Dome
$35

New crystal cake/pastry plate and dome that can also be used as a punch bowl/salad bowl with fruit slices or vegetables & dip plate.

NKJV End-of-Verse Reference Bible
$25

NKJV End-of-Verse Reference Bible. Leathersoft. Large Print. Personal Size (8 7/8" X 5 1/2" X 1 1/2"). Red-Letter. Thomas Nelson. Lightly Used.

4 Michael Jordan Sports Cards
$40

Michael Jordan Sports Card Lot. No plastic holders.

4 Michael Jordan Sports Cards
$40

Michael Jordan Sports Card Lot. In plastic holders.

Bromo Acoustic-Electric Guitar
$600

Bromo Acoustic-Electric Guitar. Solid Wood Top. Nice Appointments. Light-Weight Case. Leather strap. Very Lightly Used at Home.

Autographed Al Kaline Baseball
$75

Autographed Al Kaline (1953-1974) Hall of Famer. Rawlings Official American League Ball

(2) Rocky Colavito Baseball Cards
$50

1959 Rocky Colavito (Cleveland Indians) Baseball Thrills card #462. (1) without autograph (1) with autograph

(2) Rocky Colavito cards
$50

1962 Rocky Colavito (Detroit) cards. Colavito's Power. (1) with autograph (1) without autograph

Rocky Colavito Baseball Card
$18

1960 Rocky Colavito (Cleveland Indians)

Rocky Colavito Baseball Card
$15

1966 Rocky Colavito(Cleveland Indians) Baseball Card

Pete Maravich Basketball Cards (4)
$17

Pete Maravich Basketball Card Lot. 3 of the 4 cards recall his college career in the 1960's.

Pete Maravich Basketball Cards Lot (4)
$17

Pete Maravich Card Lot (1990's) recalling his career 1970-1980

Pete Maravich Card
$18

1976-77 Pete Maravich (Jazz) Large Size Card (5 1/4" X 3 1/8"). Career was 1970-1980.

Pete Maravich Basketball Card
$18

1976-77 Topps Pete Maravich Large-Size Basketball Card (5 1/4" X 3 1/8"). Career was 1970-1980.

1613 KJV Bible Leaf
$60

1613 KJV Bible Leaf Eccl. 9:7 - Song of Solomon 1:17 16 1/4" X 10 1/2" 413 years old! Looks beautiful in a float frame!

1613 KJV Bible Leaf
$60

1613 KJV Bible Leaf 15" X10 1/14" I Samuel 20:2 - 22:9 Jonathan's Covenant w/David. 413 Years Old! Looks grate in a float frame!

1613 KJV Bible Leaf
$60

1613 KJV Bible Leaf 16 1/4" X 10 5/8 Psalms 43:1 - 49:11 413 years old! Looks great in a float frame!

(2) Don Russ MVP Set
$10

Don Russ MVP sets 1988 (26 cards) and 1989 (26 cards).

1607/1612 Geneva Version Bible Leaf
$45

1607/1612 Geneva Version Bible Leaf. 8 1/4" X 12" Luke 4:9b - 5:36 includes Luke 4:18,19 FMI's foundational verses. 414+ years old! Looks great in a float frame!

1607/1612 Geneva Version Bible Leaf
$40

1607/1612 Geneva Bible Leaf 8 1/4" X 12" Psalms 89:28b - 94:6. Includes Psalm 91. A piece of the leaf is missing, but it doesn't reach the verses. 414+ years old. Looks great in a float frame!

1607/1612 Geneva Bible Leaf
$45

1607/1612 Geneva Bible Leaf 8 1/4" X 12 1/2" John 9:3 - 10:42 The Good Shepherd and John 10:10. 414+ years old! Looks great in a float frame!

1612 Geneva Bible Leaf
$40

1612 Geneva Bible Leaf 8 1/4" X 12 1/2" Luke 8:35b - 9:48. 5 Thousand fed/Transfiguration. 414 years old! Looks great in a float frame!

1607/1612 Geneva Bible Leaf
$45

1607/1612 Geneva Bible leaf. 8 1/4" X 12 1/2" Hebrews 1:4 - 4:3. 414+ years old! Looks great in a float frame!

1612 Geneva Bible Leaf
$45

1612 Geneva Bible Leaf. 8" X 11 1/2" Proverbs 6:15 - 9:11. Includes "The beginning of wisdom is the fear of the Lord...(Proverbs 9:10). 414 years old! Looks great in a float frame!

1607/1612 Geneva Bible Leaf
$45

1607/1612 Geneva Bible leaf. 8 1/2" X 12 1/2" Hebrews 6:12 - 8:7. 414+ years old! Looks great in a float frame!

MTEN Pickleball Paddle
$20

MTEN Pickleball Paddle MT-01 USA Pickleball Approved. New.

Dining Room Table - 6 chairs
$75

Used Dining Room Table and 6 Chairs.

Picture/Frame - Bethlehem
$10

Picture with nice frame that says "Bethlehem" over the flower. 18 7/8" X 15 1/8." Sticker on the back says Maple Street Art Gallery, Harville, OH.

