Frontline to Field

Hosted by

Frontline to Field

About this event

Frontline to Field Guardians 50/50 event

2401 Ontario St

Cleveland, OH 44115, USA

Thurs. April 16- CLE vs. BAL 6:10pm
Free

Arrival is 30 minutes before gate opens. Parking is included. 18 and over only. Stationary locations are available if needed. Background checks will be performed. Finished between 6 and 7 inning, can stay to watch the game at Home Run Porch.

Tues. April 21- CLE vs. HOU 6:10pm
Free

Arrival is 30 minutes before gate opens. Parking is included. 18 and over only. Stationary locations are available if needed. Background checks will be performed. Finished between 6 and 7 inning, can stay to watch the game at Home Run Porch.

Sat. May 9- CLE vs. MIN 6:10pm
Free

Arrival is 30 minutes before gate opens. Parking is included. 18 and over only. Stationary locations are available if needed. Background checks will be performed. Finished between 6 and 7 inning, can stay to watch the game at Home Run Porch.

Sat. May 16- CLE vs. CIN 6:10pm
Free

Arrival is 30 minutes before gate opens. Parking is included. 18 and over only. Stationary locations are available if needed. Background checks will be performed. Finished between 6 and 7 inning, can stay to watch the game at Home Run Porch.

Tues. May 26- CLE vs. WSH 6:10pm
Free

Arrival is 30 minutes before gate opens. Parking is included. 18 and over only. Stationary locations are available if needed. Background checks will be performed. Finished between 6 and 7 inning, can stay to watch the game at Home Run Porch.

Sun. May 31- CLE vs. BOS 1:40pm
Free

Arrival is 30 minutes before gate opens. Parking is included. 18 and over only. Stationary locations are available if needed. Background checks will be performed. Finished between 6 and 7 inning, can stay to watch the game at Home Run Porch.

Mon. June 8- CLE vs NYY 6:40pm
Free

Arrival is 30 minutes before gate opens. Parking is included. 18 and over only. Stationary locations are available if needed. Background checks will be performed. Finished between 6 and 7 inning, can stay to watch the game at Home Run Porch.

Sat. June 27- CLE vs. SEA 7:10pm
Free

Arrival is 30 minutes before gate opens. Parking is included. 18 and over only. Stationary locations are available if needed. Background checks will be performed. Finished between 6 and 7 inning, can stay to watch the game at Home Run Porch.

Sat. July 18- CLE vs. PIT 4:10pm
Free

Arrival is 30 minutes before gate opens. Parking is included. 18 and over only. Stationary locations are available if needed. Background checks will be performed. Finished between 6 and 7 inning, can stay to watch the game at Home Run Porch.

Tues. July 21- CLE vs. MIN 6:40pm
Free

Arrival is 30 minutes before gate opens. Parking is included. 18 and over only. Stationary locations are available if needed. Background checks will be performed. Finished between 6 and 7 inning, can stay to watch the game at Home Run Porch.

Fri. July 31- CLE vs. AZ 7:10pm
Free

Arrival is 30 minutes before gate opens. Parking is included. 18 and over only. Stationary locations are available if needed. Background checks will be performed. Finished between 6 and 7 inning, can stay to watch the game at Home Run Porch.

Tues. Aug. 4- CLE vs. NYM 6:40pm
Free

Arrival is 30 minutes before gate opens. Parking is included. 18 and over only. Stationary locations are available if needed. Background checks will be performed. Finished between 6 and 7 inning, can stay to watch the game at Home Run Porch.

Tues. Aug 18- CLE vs. SF 6:40pm
Free

Arrival is 30 minutes before gate opens. Parking is included. 18 and over only. Stationary locations are available if needed. Background checks will be performed. Finished between 6 and 7 inning, can stay to watch the game at Home Run Porch.

Sat. Aug. 29- CLE vs KC 4:10pm
Free

Arrival is 30 minutes before gate opens. Parking is included. 18 and over only. Stationary locations are available if needed. Background checks will be performed. Finished between 6 and 7 inning, can stay to watch the game at Home Run Porch.

Add a donation for Frontline to Field

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!