Frontline to Field Guardians 50/50 event

About this event
Arrival is 30 minutes before gate opens. Parking is included. 18 and over only. Stationary locations are available if needed. Background checks will be performed. Finished between 6 and 7 inning, can stay to watch the game at Home Run Porch.
Arrival is 30 minutes before gate opens. Parking is included. 18 and over only. Stationary locations are available if needed. Background checks will be performed. Finished between 6 and 7 inning, can stay to watch the game at Home Run Porch.
Arrival is 30 minutes before gate opens. Parking is included. 18 and over only. Stationary locations are available if needed. Background checks will be performed. Finished between 6 and 7 inning, can stay to watch the game at Home Run Porch.
Arrival is 30 minutes before gate opens. Parking is included. 18 and over only. Stationary locations are available if needed. Background checks will be performed. Finished between 6 and 7 inning, can stay to watch the game at Home Run Porch.
Arrival is 30 minutes before gate opens. Parking is included. 18 and over only. Stationary locations are available if needed. Background checks will be performed. Finished between 6 and 7 inning, can stay to watch the game at Home Run Porch.
Arrival is 30 minutes before gate opens. Parking is included. 18 and over only. Stationary locations are available if needed. Background checks will be performed. Finished between 6 and 7 inning, can stay to watch the game at Home Run Porch.
Arrival is 30 minutes before gate opens. Parking is included. 18 and over only. Stationary locations are available if needed. Background checks will be performed. Finished between 6 and 7 inning, can stay to watch the game at Home Run Porch.
Arrival is 30 minutes before gate opens. Parking is included. 18 and over only. Stationary locations are available if needed. Background checks will be performed. Finished between 6 and 7 inning, can stay to watch the game at Home Run Porch.
Arrival is 30 minutes before gate opens. Parking is included. 18 and over only. Stationary locations are available if needed. Background checks will be performed. Finished between 6 and 7 inning, can stay to watch the game at Home Run Porch.
Arrival is 30 minutes before gate opens. Parking is included. 18 and over only. Stationary locations are available if needed. Background checks will be performed. Finished between 6 and 7 inning, can stay to watch the game at Home Run Porch.
Arrival is 30 minutes before gate opens. Parking is included. 18 and over only. Stationary locations are available if needed. Background checks will be performed. Finished between 6 and 7 inning, can stay to watch the game at Home Run Porch.
Arrival is 30 minutes before gate opens. Parking is included. 18 and over only. Stationary locations are available if needed. Background checks will be performed. Finished between 6 and 7 inning, can stay to watch the game at Home Run Porch.
Arrival is 30 minutes before gate opens. Parking is included. 18 and over only. Stationary locations are available if needed. Background checks will be performed. Finished between 6 and 7 inning, can stay to watch the game at Home Run Porch.
Arrival is 30 minutes before gate opens. Parking is included. 18 and over only. Stationary locations are available if needed. Background checks will be performed. Finished between 6 and 7 inning, can stay to watch the game at Home Run Porch.
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