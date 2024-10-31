Frosty Fest ❄️🥶

Join us at our first annual end-of-year party/award ceremony to celebrate our SSYT youth. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating! Please wear your best attire as this is a formal event. Dinner will also be served. It's going to be a frosty fun time!
You can purchase tickets online before the event for $20 or at the door for $25.
Join us at our first annual end-of-year party/award ceremony to celebrate our SSYT youth. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating! Please wear your best attire as this is a formal event. Dinner will also be served. It's going to be a frosty fun time!
You can purchase tickets online before the event for $20 or at the door for $25.
Youth Admission (under 18)
Free
This is for youth under 18 years old ONLY.
This is for youth under 18 years old ONLY.
Add a donation for Equatoria Community Association
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!