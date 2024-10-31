Frosty Fest ❄️🥶

Join us at our first annual end-of-year party/award ceremony to celebrate our SSYT youth. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating! Please wear your best attire as this is a formal event. Dinner will also be served. It's going to be a frosty fun time! You can purchase tickets online before the event for $20 or at the door for $25.

