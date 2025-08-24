Frosty Festival 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Benefits: Recognition on Kiwanis Club of Poquoson Facebook and posts promoting the event, recognition at Kiwanis meeting.
Benefits: Silver level plus individual social media post thanking and highlighting business.
Benefits: Gold level plus logo on Frosty Festival sign; business presentation opportunity at a Kiwanis meeting.
Benefits: Platinum level plus individual recognition the night of the event.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!