3rd Annual Frosty Shamrocks - Plunge for the Parade Registration Form

What is the Frosty Shamrocks Plunge for the Parade? If you are curious about a polar plunge or a fan of all things Irish, or both, take the plunge! Entry fee is $30 Date: Saturday, March 1st Registration: 11am Plunge 12pm Registered participants can set a fundraising goal, then get pledges from family, friends, and colleagues as they commit to “Frost their Shamrocks” to help raise money for the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade! *Plungers must be of good health and free of medical conditions. All plungers must sign a waiver of liability (Below). If plunger is 18 years or under, a waiver must be signed by a parent or guardian. Shoes are strongly recommended for the plunge. No pushing. No endurance competitions. Plungers should jump in and then get out of the water. All plungers should enter by their own volition. No diving head first. All plungers are encouraged to have a plunge buddy.

