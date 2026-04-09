Frozen Baskets Silent Auction

In Frozen, Oaken introduces us to Hygge (pronounced Hoo-gah), the Danish concept of cozy, comfortable contentment, highlighting warm togetherness. This basket contains all you'll need for a contentment filled evening of Hygge, including a bengal spice herbal tea, hot chocolate and mug, a bath bomb and eye masks, forest fir candle, and your very own hygge towel will make sure you're ready for your next relaxing visit to the sauna.