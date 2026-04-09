Frozen Baskets Silent Auction

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Covey Auditorium on Closing Night - Winners announced at the close of the show
Starting bid
Pairs of comfort celebrating the unique bond between sisters. Includes an Elsa and Anna 26" kite, six pairs of cushion comfort socks, two-pack face masks, lip oil, tic tacs, Twix, Hershey Cookies-n-Creme Kisses, and a glitter journal notebook.
Starting bid
All things chocolate to celebrate the coronation of Queen Elsa, including Ferrero Roche, Hostess Cupcakes, Dove Promises, Twix, Kit Kat, M&Ms, Tony's Chocoloney, a Coronation Crown and Glamour set, and joyspun socks
Starting bid
Celebrate one of the beloved songs of Frozen with themed candies, trinkets, and drinks. Let your creativity grow with Reineer Droppings, Bugs, Magic Out, True Love's Kisses, and Bulda's Love Concotion. Includes a signed photo of the members of the Frozen cast.
Starting bid
In Frozen, Oaken introduces us to Hygge (pronounced Hoo-gah), the Danish concept of cozy, comfortable contentment, highlighting warm togetherness. This basket contains all you'll need for a contentment filled evening of Hygge, including a bengal spice herbal tea, hot chocolate and mug, a bath bomb and eye masks, forest fir candle, and your very own hygge towel will make sure you're ready for your next relaxing visit to the sauna.
Starting bid
Start off summer with this beach themed basket filled with all your summer essentials like sunglasses, drink mix, sipper cups, bubble guns, sand pails, and summery Stone Cold treats.
Starting bid
Clean as a winter's day, this basket celebrates icy freshness, with Icebreakers, chillhouse chill nail tips, instant snow packets, a cute ice cream squishy, ice cub gel squishies, and an assortment of delicious Stone Cold freeze-died candies.
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