Frozen, Jr. Program Sponsorships

This is for one 1/4 page ad in HPMS Frozen, Jr. Program. Please submit a High Res Digital File to [email protected] Please ensure the image format is JPG, GIF, or PNG, and is between 1MB and 10MB.
Recommended minimum dimensions: 1020 x 1548
This is for one 1/3 page ad in HPMS Frozen, Jr. Program. Please submit a High Res Digital File to [email protected] Please ensure the image format is JPG, GIF, or PNG, and is between 1MB and 10MB.
Recommended minimum dimensions: 1856 x 1032
This is for one 1/2 page ad in HPMS Frozen, Jr. Program. Please submit a High Res Digital File to [email protected] Please ensure the image format is JPG, GIF, or PNG, and is between 1MB and 10MB.
Recommended minimum dimensions: 2120 x 1548
This is for one FULL PAGE ad in HPMS Frozen, Jr. Program. Please submit a High Res Digital File to [email protected] Please ensure the image format is JPG, GIF, or PNG, and is between 1MB and 10MB.
Recommended minimum dimensions: 2120 x 3176
Full page ad, first page of ad section in playbill. PLEASE DO NOT PURCHASE UNLESS YOU ARE SEATOWN.
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