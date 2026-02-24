HPMS Drama Boosters

Offered by

HPMS Drama Boosters

Frozen, Jr. Program Sponsorships

1/4 Page Ad item
1/4 Page Ad
$50

This is for one 1/4 page ad in HPMS Frozen, Jr. Program. Please submit a High Res Digital File to [email protected] Please ensure the image format is JPG, GIF, or PNG, and is between 1MB and 10MB.

Recommended minimum dimensions: 1020 x 1548

1/3 Page Ad item
1/3 Page Ad
$100

This is for one 1/3 page ad in HPMS Frozen, Jr. Program. Please submit a High Res Digital File to [email protected] Please ensure the image format is JPG, GIF, or PNG, and is between 1MB and 10MB.

Recommended minimum dimensions: 1856 x 1032

1/2 Page Ad item
1/2 Page Ad
$200

This is for one 1/2 page ad in HPMS Frozen, Jr. Program. Please submit a High Res Digital File to [email protected] Please ensure the image format is JPG, GIF, or PNG, and is between 1MB and 10MB.

Recommended minimum dimensions: 2120 x 1548

Full page Ad item
Full page Ad
$300

This is for one FULL PAGE ad in HPMS Frozen, Jr. Program. Please submit a High Res Digital File to [email protected] Please ensure the image format is JPG, GIF, or PNG, and is between 1MB and 10MB.

Recommended minimum dimensions: 2120 x 3176

RESERVED FOR SEATOWN ELECTRIC - FRONT BOOKEND AD
$320

Full page ad, first page of ad section in playbill. PLEASE DO NOT PURCHASE UNLESS YOU ARE SEATOWN.

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