Fruit Tree Pruning & Spring Care Workshop

By choosing this option, you confirm that your household annual income is at or below these levels:

1 person: $15,650 or less

2 people: $21,150 or less

3 people: $26,650 or less

4 people: $32,150 or less

5 people: $37,650 or less

6 people: $43,150 or less

As a commitment to food equity, we want our membership to be easily accessible to all community members.