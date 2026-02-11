Fruit Tree Pruning & Spring Care Workshop

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About this event
WI
Tickets are per person
Growing Collective Members get 10% or more discount on workshops! Sign up at growingcollective.org/join prior to choosing this option.
By choosing this option, you confirm that your household annual income is at or below these levels:
1 person: $15,650 or less
2 people: $21,150 or less
3 people: $26,650 or less
4 people: $32,150 or less
5 people: $37,650 or less
6 people: $43,150 or less
As a commitment to food equity, we want our membership to be easily accessible to all community members.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!