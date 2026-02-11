Growing Collective

Hosted by

Growing Collective

About this event

Fruit Tree Pruning & Spring Care Workshop

Glacier's Edge Farm- Custer

WI

General Admission (per person)
$30

Tickets are per person

Growing Collective Member Admission (per person)
$25

Growing Collective Members get 10% or more discount on workshops! Sign up at growingcollective.org/join prior to choosing this option.

Growing For All Admission (per person)
$15

By choosing this option, you confirm that your household annual income is at or below these levels:
1 person: $15,650 or less

2 people: $21,150 or less

3 people: $26,650 or less

4 people: $32,150 or less

5 people: $37,650 or less

6 people: $43,150 or less

As a commitment to food equity, we want our membership to be easily accessible to all community members.

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