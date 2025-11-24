Fry's Lyon Foundation

Offered by
About this shop
The "Show-Me America 250" edition of the Missouri Civil War Passport Book celebrates America's upcoming anniversary and includes 8 new "Bonus Sites." The $8 wholesale price is only for stamp sites and other organizations wanting to resell the books to the public.
Please select the appropriate shipping cost for your order after specifying the number of books desired. Allow 1-2 weeks for delivery from amazon.
This "Show-Me America 250" edition of the Missouri Civil War Passport Book celebrates America's upcoming anniversary and includes 8 "Bonus Sites." The $8 wholesale price is only for stamp sites and other organizations wanting to resell the books to the public.
Please select the appropriate shipping cost for your order after specifying the number of books desired. Allow 1-2 weeks for delivery from amazon.
Add this shipping cost if you are ordering up to 5 books. This covers the cost for Amazon to ship the books directly to you.
Add this shipping cost if you are ordering 6-10 books. This covers part of the cost for Amazon to ship the books directly to you.
Add this shipping cost if you are ordering 11-20 books. This covers part of the cost for Amazon to ship the books directly to you.
Add this shipping cost if you are ordering 21 or more books. This covers part of the cost for Amazon to ship the books directly to you.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!