Fair Street Butler High Schools Alumni Association Inc

Hosted by

Fair Street Butler High Schools Alumni Association Inc

About this raffle

FSBH Alumni Inc's $3,000 Reunion 2025 Cash Raffle

$3,000 Cash Raffle- Single Tickets
$5

We are holding a raffle for these Cash Prizes:
1st Prize - $1,000
2nd Prize - $ 500
3rd & 4th Prize - $ 400
5th & 6th Prize -$ 300
7, 8, 9 & 10th Prize - S100 each
Tickets are $5 each, or five tickets for $20

$3,000 Cash Raffle- Five Tickets
$20
This includes 5 tickets

We are holding a raffle for these Cash Prizes:
1st Prize - $1,000
2nd Prize - $ 500
3rd & 4th Prize - $ 400
5th & 6th Prize -$ 300
7, 8, 9 & 10th Prize - S100 each
Tickets are $5 each, or five tickets for $20

$3,000 Cash Raffle-Twenty- FiveTickets
$100
This includes 25 tickets

We are holding a raffle for these Cash Prizes:
1st Prize - $1,000
2nd Prize - $ 500
3rd & 4th Prize - $ 400
5th & 6th Prize -$ 300
7, 8, 9 & 10th Prize - S100 each
Tickets are $5 each, or five tickets for $20

Add a donation for Fair Street Butler High Schools Alumni Association Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!