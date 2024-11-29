FSBH Alumni Inc's $3,000 Reunion 2025 Cash Raffle

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About this raffle
We are holding a raffle for these Cash Prizes:
1st Prize - $1,000
2nd Prize - $ 500
3rd & 4th Prize - $ 400
5th & 6th Prize -$ 300
7, 8, 9 & 10th Prize - S100 each
Tickets are $5 each, or five tickets for $20
We are holding a raffle for these Cash Prizes:
1st Prize - $1,000
2nd Prize - $ 500
3rd & 4th Prize - $ 400
5th & 6th Prize -$ 300
7, 8, 9 & 10th Prize - S100 each
Tickets are $5 each, or five tickets for $20
We are holding a raffle for these Cash Prizes:
1st Prize - $1,000
2nd Prize - $ 500
3rd & 4th Prize - $ 400
5th & 6th Prize -$ 300
7, 8, 9 & 10th Prize - S100 each
Tickets are $5 each, or five tickets for $20
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