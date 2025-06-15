FSU Black Alumni

FSU Black Alumni

FSU Black Alumni Reunion Weekend

Add-On: FSU vs. UM Game Ticket
$150

• Available ONLY with a Registration Package - All Access Pass or Weekend Pass. Orders that do not meet this condition may be canceled.
• Limit 2 tickets per registration

• $150 per ticket
• First-come, first-served while supplies last

Add-On: Tailgate Ticket
$50

• Add-on tickets available ONLY with a Registration Package - All Access Pass or Weekend Pass.
• Limit 1 add-on ticket per registration



Add-On: FSU Black Alumni T-Shirts
$25

• One T-shirt is included with each registration package
• Additional shirts are available for purchase if you'd like extras for friends or family

Add-on: FSU Black Alumni Polo
$55

Men's and Women's sizes

  • Can’t find your size? Pre-order sold-out sizes. Add $10 for shipping if ordering outside Tallahassee under ‘Add a donation for FSU Black Alumni.’
Add-On: Game Ticket
$150

• Add-on tickets available ONLY with a Registration Package - All Access Pass or Weekend Pass.
• Limit 2 add-on tickets per registration



Weekend Pass
$195

Includes access to all events except the Sunday Farewell Brunch.
• Welcome Event – Bowling & Billiards
• Campus Tours, Service Project, & Socials
• Awards of Distinction Scholarship Gala
• Tailgate
• FSUBA T-Shirt & Clear Stadium-approved Bag

DOES NOT INCLUDE FSU vs. UM GAME TICKETS

All-Access Pass
$225

Enjoy the full weekend experience from Thursday through Sunday, including:
• Welcome Event – Bowling & Billiards
• Campus Tours, Service Project, & Socials
• Awards of Distinction Scholarship Gala
• Game Day Tailgate
• Sunday Farewell Brunch
• FSUBA T-Shirt & Clear Stadium-approved Bag

DOES NOT INCLUDE FSU vs. UM GAME TICKETS

ONLY: Awards of Distinction Scholarship Gala Tickets
$120

• Ideal for guests not purchasing a full registration
• Includes dinner and program
• Proceeds will benefit the FSU Black Alumni Scholarship Endowment Fund

• Attire: Elegant | A Celebration of Black Excellence

Add a donation for FSU Black Alumni

$

