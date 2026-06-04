FSU Black Alumni Reunion Weekend 2026 Add-ons

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About this event
Add a game ticket for yourself, a family member, or a guest. Game tickets are available in the sideline seating area and are sold on a first-come, first-served basis.
IMPORTANT: This add-on is only available to registered FSUBA Reunion Weekend package holders. Purchasing without a reunion package on file will result in cancellation of this ticket. Your package number will be required at checkout.
Game tickets are subject to availability. End date is subject to change based on inventory and stadium ticket return deadlines.
Reunion Weekend Commemorative T-shirt
Represent the FSU Black Alumni family in style. The 2026 FSUBA Reunion Weekend polo shirt is available as a premium add-on for registered package holders.
Available in men's and women's sizing. Size and style selection required at checkout.
IMPORTANT: Polo shirts are available to registered package holders only. Polo size and cut (men's or women's) will be collected at checkout. Orders are final — please select your size carefully.
Bring a guest to the tailgate. Additional tailgate tickets are available for registered package holders who want to bring a family member or friend to the official FSUBA tailgate on Saturday, October 3.
Tailgate is 4 hours prior to kickoff. Game tickets and parking are not included.
Bring someone special to the send-off. Additional brunch tickets are available for registered package holders who want to bring a guest to the Sunday Farewell Brunch and Alumni Pinning Ceremony at the FSU Alumni Center.
Maximize your visibility while supporting FSUBA scholarships and programs. A full-page ad provides premium exposure to gala attendees and supporters.
Showcase your organization or message with a half-page ad while helping fund FSUBA scholarships and year-round initiatives.
A cost-effective way to promote your business, recognize supporters, or share a congratulatory message while supporting a worthy cause.
Make your presence known with a business card-sized ad that demonstrates your support for FSUBA scholarships and programs.
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