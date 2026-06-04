FSU Black Alumni Reunion Weekend 2026 Add-ons

Add a game ticket for yourself, a family member, or a guest. Game tickets are available in the sideline seating area and are sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

IMPORTANT: This add-on is only available to registered FSUBA Reunion Weekend package holders. Purchasing without a reunion package on file will result in cancellation of this ticket. Your package number will be required at checkout.

Game tickets are subject to availability. End date is subject to change based on inventory and stadium ticket return deadlines.