A statue of a Native American chief stands prominently in the background, with palm trees and a sunset, while the foreground features bold text announcing "BLACK ALUMNI REUNION WEEKEND" and event dates.
FSU Black Alumni

Hosted by

FSU Black Alumni

About this event

FSU Black Alumni Reunion Weekend 2026 Sponsor Packages - Tallahassee Region

222 S Copeland St

Tallahassee, FL 32306, USA

Heritage Title Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • Exclusive naming rights for the entire reunion: “Presented by [Your Company].”
  • Awards of Distinction Scholarship Gala Remarks
  • (1) Reserved VIP Table at the Gala
  • Logo on all printed and digital materials
  • Available press release and media inclusion - Time limitations apply
  • Branded item in guest registration bags (items must be provided)
  • (10) Black - VIP Reunion Weekend Experience Passes included
  • Full-page ad in Gala Program Ad-book
  • (4) dedicated social media posts
  • Priority branding across all venues
  • DJ shoutouts and brand mentions during key events
  • (1) Fish Fry Tailgate Sponsor Package
Drum Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
  • Co-sponsor status at all events
  • Logo on signage and event programs
  • (1) Fish Fry Tailgate Sponsor Package
  • (5) Black - VIP Reunion Weekend Experience Passes
  • Full-page ad in Gala Program Ad-book
  • (3) Social media mentions
  • Promo item in guest bags
  • DJ shoutouts and brand mentions at 3 key events
Hospitality Suite Sponsor (2 days)
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • Exclusive VIP Naming rights of the suite on Thursday and Friday
  • (1) Fish Fry Tailgate Sponsor Package
  • Product Placement in Suite
  • Logo integrated in Room Signage
  • (2) Black - VIP Reunion Weekend Experience Packages
  • Full-page ad in Gala Program Ad-book
  • (2) Social media mentions
  • Inclusion in post-event thank-you and recap
  • Promo items in gift bags (items must be provided)
Garnet Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • Logo on printed/digital promo
  • (2) Gold - Full Reunion Weekend Packages
  • Half-page ad in Gala Program Ad-book
  • (1) Social media mention
  • Promo item in guest bags
  • Inclusion in post-event thank-you and recap


Awards of Distinction Scholarship Gala Table Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • Logo/mention on printed/digital promo
  • (10) VIP Seating
  • (1) Half-page ad in Gala Program Ad-book
  • (1) Social media mention
  • Inclusion in post-event thank-you and recap
  • Promo item in guest bags (optional - items must be provided)
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • (2) Gold - Full Reunion Weekend Packages
  • (1) Quarter-page ad in Gala Program Ad-book
  • Inclusion in post-event thank-you and recap
Nole Supporter
$500
  • (1) Gold - Full Reunion Weekend Passes
  • (1) Business Card ad in Gala Program Ad-book
  • Inclusion in post-event thank-you and recap


Fish Fry Tailgate Sponsor
$150
  • (1) VIP Parking Space (not applicable to discounted packages)
  • (1) Dedicated 20' x 20' outdoor space for a tent to use for:
    • Food and beverage service (including approved grilling)
      • If serving alcohol, bands must be provided to guests
    • Interactive games and activities
    • Tabling and promotional displays
    • Music and entertainment
    • Other attendee engagement opportunities
  • (1) Amplified Marketing/Promotional Announcement during event
Scholarship Ad Book - Full Page
$250

Maximize your visibility while supporting FSUBA scholarships and programs. A full-page ad provides premium exposure to gala attendees and supporters.

Scholarship Ad Book - Half Page
$175

Showcase your organization or message with a half-page ad while helping fund FSUBA scholarships and year-round initiatives.

Scholarship Ad Book - Quarter Page
$75

A cost-effective way to promote your business, recognize supporters, or share a congratulatory message while supporting a worthy cause

Scholarship Ad Book - Business Card
$50

Make your presence known with a business card-sized ad that demonstrates your support for FSUBA scholarships and programs.

Add a donation for FSU Black Alumni

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