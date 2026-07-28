FSU Black Alumni Reunion Weekend 2026 Sponsor Packages - Tallahassee Region

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About this event
Maximize your visibility while supporting FSUBA scholarships and programs. A full-page ad provides premium exposure to gala attendees and supporters.
Showcase your organization or message with a half-page ad while helping fund FSUBA scholarships and year-round initiatives.
A cost-effective way to promote your business, recognize supporters, or share a congratulatory message while supporting a worthy cause
Make your presence known with a business card-sized ad that demonstrates your support for FSUBA scholarships and programs.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!