Fuel the Brave

Hosted by

Fuel the Brave

About this event

FTB: Wings and Wheels 2026 Sponsorships

310 Aviation Way

Frederick, MD 21701, USA

Tier 1 “Pole Position”
$3,000

● Only 3 spots available per year!

● Named an annual “founding” sponsor and receive Logo/Brand/Name featured on our website.

● Named on all marketing for FTB-hosted events for that calendar year

● Provided space for a booth and approved setup in a dedicated area towards the main

entrance of the event, where traffic is highest for all FTB-hosted events for the year, Jan

1st - Dec 31st

● Free admission for up to 5 staff members to all FTB-hosted events to cover the booth

and enjoy the event

● Broadcasted shoutouts during the FTB: Wings and Wheels event

● Mentions and acknowledgments on all social media

Tier 2 Red Event sponsor
$1,000

● Named on all marketing for that specific event

● Provided space for a booth and approved setup in a dedicated area towards the main

entrance of the event, where traffic is highest.

● Free admission for up to 5 staff members to all FTB-hosted events to cover the booth

and enjoy the event as well!

● Broadcasted shoutouts during the FTB: Wings and Wheels event

● Mentions and acknowledgments on all social media

Tier 3 White Event sponsor
$500

● Broadcasted shoutouts during the FTB: Wings and Wheels event

● Provided space for a booth or approved setup

● Free admission for up to 3 staff members to all FTB-hosted events to cover the booth

and enjoy the event as well!

● Mentions and acknowledgments on social media

Tier 4 Blue Event sponsor
$350

● Mentions and acknowledgments on social media

● Free provided space at the event for a booth or approved setup

● Free admission for up to 3 staff members to all FTB-hosted events to cover the booth

and enjoy the event as well!

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