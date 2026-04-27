FTB: Wings and Wheels 2026 Sponsorships

About this event
● Only 3 spots available per year!
● Named an annual “founding” sponsor and receive Logo/Brand/Name featured on our website.
● Named on all marketing for FTB-hosted events for that calendar year
● Provided space for a booth and approved setup in a dedicated area towards the main
entrance of the event, where traffic is highest for all FTB-hosted events for the year, Jan
1st - Dec 31st
● Free admission for up to 5 staff members to all FTB-hosted events to cover the booth
and enjoy the event
● Broadcasted shoutouts during the FTB: Wings and Wheels event
● Mentions and acknowledgments on all social media
● Named on all marketing for that specific event
● Provided space for a booth and approved setup in a dedicated area towards the main
entrance of the event, where traffic is highest.
● Free admission for up to 5 staff members to all FTB-hosted events to cover the booth
and enjoy the event as well!
● Broadcasted shoutouts during the FTB: Wings and Wheels event
● Mentions and acknowledgments on all social media
● Broadcasted shoutouts during the FTB: Wings and Wheels event
● Provided space for a booth or approved setup
● Free admission for up to 3 staff members to all FTB-hosted events to cover the booth
and enjoy the event as well!
● Mentions and acknowledgments on social media
● Mentions and acknowledgments on social media
● Free provided space at the event for a booth or approved setup
● Free admission for up to 3 staff members to all FTB-hosted events to cover the booth
and enjoy the event as well!
$
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