FTB: Wings and Wheels 2026 Sponsorships

● Only 3 spots available per year!

● Named an annual “founding” sponsor and receive Logo/Brand/Name featured on our website.

● Named on all marketing for FTB-hosted events for that calendar year

● Provided space for a booth and approved setup in a dedicated area towards the main

entrance of the event, where traffic is highest for all FTB-hosted events for the year, Jan

1st - Dec 31st

● Free admission for up to 5 staff members to all FTB-hosted events to cover the booth

and enjoy the event

● Broadcasted shoutouts during the FTB: Wings and Wheels event

● Mentions and acknowledgments on all social media