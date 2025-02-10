FTLDiaperBank 2025 Birth, Baby and Beyond Health Expo Raffle items!
VIP Ticket into the Birth, Baby and Beyond Health Expo
$15
Are you planning on coming to our Birth, Baby and Beyond Health Expo? Make sure to get your VIP ticket to receive a special wristband that includes priority entry, 2 raffle tickets, and a goody bag full of special VIP merchandise including Native soap, SquishMallows and more!
Are you planning on coming to our Birth, Baby and Beyond Health Expo? Make sure to get your VIP ticket to receive a special wristband that includes priority entry, 2 raffle tickets, and a goody bag full of special VIP merchandise including Native soap, SquishMallows and more!
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
$10
Deluxe accommodation for one nights stay at Seminole hard rock hotel and casino ($500 value) and dinner for two at any of our fine dining restaurant's ($150).
https://casino.hardrock.com/hollywood
Deluxe accommodation for one nights stay at Seminole hard rock hotel and casino ($500 value) and dinner for two at any of our fine dining restaurant's ($150).
https://casino.hardrock.com/hollywood
50/50 Cash Prize!
$10
Purchase tickets for a chance to win a cash prize. The prize pool consists of 50% of the total money collected from ticket sales, while the remaining 50% goes to the organizing group or charity.
Purchase tickets for a chance to win a cash prize. The prize pool consists of 50% of the total money collected from ticket sales, while the remaining 50% goes to the organizing group or charity.
$100 Texas Roadhouse Giftcertificate
$5
Enter to win $100 in Texas roadhouse Gift Certificates!
https://www.texasroadhouse.com/
Enter to win $100 in Texas roadhouse Gift Certificates!
https://www.texasroadhouse.com/
Tasteful Thoughts Chocolate
$2
Enter to win a very yummy treat from Tasteful Thoughts - Chocolates - Popcorn Zone in Cooper City.
https://tastefulthoughts.com/
Enter to win a very yummy treat from Tasteful Thoughts - Chocolates - Popcorn Zone in Cooper City.
https://tastefulthoughts.com/
Ancestry DNA Kit
$5
Want to have a deeper look into your DNA? You can win an ancestry DNA kit valued at $109.
www.ancestry.com
Want to have a deeper look into your DNA? You can win an ancestry DNA kit valued at $109.
www.ancestry.com
Origami Owl
$2
Donation from Kelly Snyder Cromer 25.00 off a 50-purchase for Origami Owl.
https://thinkgoodness.com/?ref=KellySnyder-Cromer
Donation from Kelly Snyder Cromer 25.00 off a 50-purchase for Origami Owl.
https://thinkgoodness.com/?ref=KellySnyder-Cromer
Crayola Experience Orlando
$2
The Crayola Experience in Orlando offers a hands-on, interactive experience where children and families can engage with colorful activities, creative play, and educational experiences. It’s a fun and creative destination that allows kids to explore the world of crayons, art, and imagination.
Admission for Two: The tickets provide entry for two people to visit the Crayola Experience, allowing them to explore over 26 creative attractions, including activities like creating personalized crayons, coloring digital art, and learning about the history of Crayola.
The Crayola Experience in Orlando offers a hands-on, interactive experience where children and families can engage with colorful activities, creative play, and educational experiences. It’s a fun and creative destination that allows kids to explore the world of crayons, art, and imagination.
Admission for Two: The tickets provide entry for two people to visit the Crayola Experience, allowing them to explore over 26 creative attractions, including activities like creating personalized crayons, coloring digital art, and learning about the history of Crayola.
Total Wine and More
$5
Private Wine class, their expert wine educators guide participants through a fun and educational tasting experience, covering various aspects of wine, from pairing to tasting techniques. It’s an ideal opportunity for wine enthusiasts to deepen their knowledge and enjoy an interactive experience.
Private Wine class, their expert wine educators guide participants through a fun and educational tasting experience, covering various aspects of wine, from pairing to tasting techniques. It’s an ideal opportunity for wine enthusiasts to deepen their knowledge and enjoy an interactive experience.
Taste of the City
$2
Taste of the City is a family-owned diner and breakfast restaurant in Cooper City, Florida. It serves comfort food, coffee, cocktails, and beer.$20 value gift certificate.
Taste of the City is a family-owned diner and breakfast restaurant in Cooper City, Florida. It serves comfort food, coffee, cocktails, and beer.$20 value gift certificate.
Portrait headshot session by Lins Photo Studio
$5
Portrait Headshot session valued at $349 (session fee, doesn't include images).
www.linsphotostudio.com
Portrait Headshot session valued at $349 (session fee, doesn't include images).
www.linsphotostudio.com
Wonderworks Orlando
$2
2 All Access Tickets (Each ticket includes over 100 Exhibits, Ropes Course, 4D Motion Ride, and Laser Tag) ($74 value)
2 All Access Tickets (Each ticket includes over 100 Exhibits, Ropes Course, 4D Motion Ride, and Laser Tag) ($74 value)
Flippos Hallandale - 5 Winners
$2
Flippo's Hallandale has donated 10 general admission tickets!
We will be drawing 5 winners! The winners will receive two admission tickets each!
https://www.flippos.net/
Flippo's Hallandale has donated 10 general admission tickets!
We will be drawing 5 winners! The winners will receive two admission tickets each!
https://www.flippos.net/
Flamingo Gardens
$2
Two General Admission Tickets to Flamingo Gardens.
https://flamingogardens.org/
Two General Admission Tickets to Flamingo Gardens.
https://flamingogardens.org/
The Academy of Martial Arts
$2
3 weeks of Martial Arts or fitness kickboxing classes donated by The Academy of Martial Arts!
https://www.aomacoopercity.com/
3 weeks of Martial Arts or fitness kickboxing classes donated by The Academy of Martial Arts!
https://www.aomacoopercity.com/
Recess Kids Club
$2
Three open play passes to Recess Kids Club
https://www.recesskidsclub.com/
Three open play passes to Recess Kids Club
https://www.recesskidsclub.com/
Flippos Fort Lauderdale
$2
Two general admission Tickets to Flippos Fort Lauderdale
https://www.flippos.net/
Two general admission Tickets to Flippos Fort Lauderdale
https://www.flippos.net/
Florida Panthers Autographed Player Photo
$5
#42 Gustav Forsling Autographed Player Photo
https://www.nhl.com/panthers/
#42 Gustav Forsling Autographed Player Photo
https://www.nhl.com/panthers/
The Hair and Makeup Bar
$2
one complementary blowout that includes hot tool styling.
https://thehairandmakeupbar.com/
one complementary blowout that includes hot tool styling.
https://thehairandmakeupbar.com/
Sawgrass Recreation Park
$2
Two general admission Tickets including airboat ride.
https://www.evergladestours.com/
Two general admission Tickets including airboat ride.
https://www.evergladestours.com/
Add a donation for The Greater Fort Lauderdale Diaper Bank
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!