FTP Season 50 Preview Silent Auction

A High-Octane Experience in Greer, SC
Take the wheel for a day of precision and power at the BMW Performance Center. Courtesy of Rick Hendrick BMW Charleston, this exclusive package for two includes expert professional instruction, performance driving courses, and a complimentary lunch.
The Details:
Total Value: $499
Date: Valid Exclusively Friday, November 13, 2026
Location: BMW Performance Center, Greer, SC
Included: Professional driving course, 2 participants, and lunch.
Starting Bid: $200 Shift into high gear—there is only one date and one winner!
Sit. Stay. Spoiled.
Courtesy of Wolf Gang Bakery, this basket features a gift card, upscale treats, toys, and accessories to keep your pup pampered long after auction night.
Total Value: $138
Ultimate Restoration for Skin & Soul
Indulge in a premium self-care journey featuring a professional, rejuvenating facial from Tala Wellness. This experience is paired with a luxury curated basket of skincare and self-care essentials designed to help you rest, refresh, and glow.
The Signature Service: Professional Tala Wellness Facial ($275 Value)
The Collection: Curated Skincare & Self-Care Essentials
Total Package Value: $400
Starting Bid: $150
Bid now to secure your glow for the upcoming season!
A Celebration of Local Charm & Flavor
Experience the very best of our hometown with this curated collection from three beloved Summerville staples. Whether you're a long-time resident or a new neighbor, this basket brings the spirit of Main Street home to you.
Sip: $50 Gift Card to Cafe de Fleur
Taste: Premium Bottle of Lowcountry Olive Oil
Decor: Handcrafted Wooden Summerville Map Plaque from Four Green Fields Gifts
Total Value: $139
Starting Bid: $55
Bid on a piece of the town we love!
Gear up for your next milestone with the experts in movement.
This curated basket from Fleet Feet Summerville features high-performance athletic apparel designed for comfort and durability, paired with a gift card to their store and entry into their 2026 Training program. Experience their professional 3D foot-scanning and custom fitting process.
Total Value: $250
Starting Bid: $90
Celebrate the beauty of creation in all its forms. This stunning package brings together the natural artistry of a lush, professional dish garden courtesy of our local downtown Summerville Tom's Florist with the opportunity to explore your own creativity at Public Works Art Center. Whether you use your gift card for a hands-on workshop or a piece of local fine art, this collection is designed to inspire your home and your heart.
Total Value: $200
Courtesy of Simple Treasures
The perfect companion for a cozy night in or your next movie marathon. This basket from our local gourmet popcorn shop Simple Treasures features a variety of flavors—from classic savory to sweet treats—guaranteeing there is something for everyone to crunch on.
What’s Inside:
Assorted Gourmet Popcorn: A curated selection of the shop's best-selling flavors.
The Perfect Pairing: Decadent chocolates – made locally here in Summerville, SC!
Total Value: $65
Starting Bid: $20
Exclusively by Kirsten Ray Photography
In today’s digital world, your image is your brand. Whether you are looking to elevate your professional presence on LinkedIn, update your business website, or simply want a stunning, high-end portrait, this session with Kirsten Ray provides the expertise and polish you need.
This $200 Value Package Includes:
1 Hour Session: Plenty of time to find your light.
2. Distinct Looks: Perfect for showcasing your range.
2 Professionally Retouched Images: Ready for print or digital use.
Starting Bid: $80
Note to Winner: This certificate expires September 7, 2026.
Courtesy of Pepperjack Pottery
Unleash your inner artist with a night of creativity and conversation. This package includes a $50 gift card to our local favorite BYOB pottery studio, paired with a hand-selected bottle of wine to get the inspiration flowing. Perfect for a unique date night or a fun evening out with a friend!
The Experience: $50 Gift Card for Pottery Painting or Clay Sculpting
The Pairing: One Bottle of Wine (BYOB ready!), courtesy of Pat Cullinane
Total Value: $78
Starting Bid: $25
Courtesy of Main Street Reads
Celebrate one of the theater’s most dedicated partners with a basket designed for the perfect, cozy night at home. From mental stimulation to sensory relaxation, this $150 collection from Main Street Reads has something for everyone.
This $150 Value Collection Includes:
The Shopping Spree: A $50 Gift Card to Main Street Reads—spend it on your next favorite read or a unique gift.
The Challenge: A beautiful jigsaw puzzle, perfect for a rainy afternoon or a family night.
The Atmosphere: A signature scented candle and an elegant journal to capture your thoughts.
The Little Extras: From high-quality bookmarks to gourmet spices to add flavor to your evening - this basket has everything for a perfect night-in!
Starting Bid: $60
Fine Dining in the Heart of Summerville at Laura or The Kersey House
Experience the best of our local culinary scene with this $100 gift card to the NICO Hospitality Group. This package—paired with a fine bottle of Napa Cellars chardonnay —promises an evening of exceptional flavor and hospitality.
This Package Includes:
The Main Course: A $100 Gift Card valid at NICO Hospitality Group locations.
The Pairing: One hand-selected bottle of premium wine to start (or finish) your evening, courtesy of Pat Cullinane.
The Destination: Conveniently located for a perfect pre-theater or post-show dinner.
Total Value: $128
Starting Bid: $50
Courtesy of Swank Desserts
Enjoy a curated night in with this perfect combination of local flavors. Use your gift card to pick out signature sweets from Swank Desserts, then pair them with these two selected bottles of wine for an easy, delicious evening.
This $62 Value Package Includes:
The Treats: A $35 Gift Card for artisanal breads, pastries, or custom sweets.
The Wine: Two Bottles of Wine to complete the pairing, courtesy of Robert McNutt.
Starting Bid: $25
Courtesy of Amanda and Eric Davis.
A bottle of Buffalo Trace Eagle Rare Bourbon. Aged 10 years.
Starting Bid: $50
