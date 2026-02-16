FUBAR Supporters Group

Offered by

FUBAR Supporters Group

About the memberships

FUBAR Supporters Group Memberships 2026

2026 Season Membership - Tailgate Pickup
$45

Valid until February 26, 2027

2026 Member scarf (summer weight)

FUBAR patch (iron on/sewable)

All proceeds will go to FUBAR SG which is a 501c3 Non-Profit organization dedicated to supporting veterans and their families.

2026 Season Membership - SHIPPING
$55

Valid until February 26, 2027

Only choose this option if you need your items shipped!!!

2026 Member scarf (summer weight)

FUBAR patch (iron on/sewable)

All proceeds will go to FUBAR SG which is a 501c3 Non-Profit organization dedicated to supporting veterans and their families.

Add a donation for FUBAR Supporters Group

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!