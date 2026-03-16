Fuel The Fire Initiative

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Fuel The Fire Initiative

About this raffle

Win a $100 Amazon Giftcard! (Raffle)

One chance of winning
$5

Get one entry into our raffle for a chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card. Your ticket helps Fuel The Fire Initiative support students who need resources to pursue their passions. Every entry makes a difference.

Five chances of winning
$20

Boost your chances to win with five raffle entries for the $100 Amazon gift card. Your support helps provide programs, equipment, and opportunities for students who need it most. The more entries you get, the more impact you make.

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