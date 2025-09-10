City Takers Inc

City Takers Inc

"FUEL THE MISSION" City Takers' Annual Fundraising Dinner

1005 Cobb Pl Blvd NW

Kennesaw, GA 30144, USA

General Admission — 1 Seat
$100

Join us for an unforgettable evening of impact and inspiration.

Includes one seat and dinner. Your $100 contribution helps City Takers continue transforming lives and communities across our city.

Table Sponsor — 10 Seats
$1,500

Join us in transforming lives and communities through your Table Sponsorship.

Includes one reserved table with 10 seats and dinner for all guests. Your sponsorship directly funds a full “Bless the Block” outreach, impacting over 500 people with food, hope, and the love of Jesus.

Sponsorship Includes:

  • Coverage of one Bless the Block outreach event
  • Brand placement: your name or logo featured on the event website and in the printed program
  • Reserved table for 10 guests
  • Verbal group recognition during the event
  • Digital recognition with a special “Thank You” post on City Takers social media

Your generosity fuels the mission, reaching the lost, restoring the broken, and releasing believers to change our city.

Reach the City Sponsor
$2,500

Partner with us to invest in the next generation of leaders.

Your sponsorship covers one at-risk teen’s participation in the Greater Than Youth Development Program for a full year — providing mentorship, discipleship, and purpose-driven growth.

Sponsorship Includes:

  • Covers one at-risk teen’s full-year participation in Greater Than
  • Brand placement: your logo featured on the event website and in the printed program
  • One reserved table (10 seats total) + 4 additional general admission tickets
  • Verbal group recognition during the event
  • Digital recognition: special “Thank You” post on City Takers social media
  • Swag: exclusive City Takers branded gift

Your investment helps build purpose, confidence, and Christ-centered direction in the lives of young people — shaping the future of our city.

Restore The City Sponsor
$5,000

Be a catalyst for transformation in our city.

Your sponsorship covers 40 inner-city students to attend City Takers Summer Camp — creating life-changing experiences that build faith, confidence, and community for the next generation.

Sponsorship Includes:

  • Covers 40 inner-city students for summer camp
  • Prominent brand placement: your logo featured on the event website, step-and-repeat banner, digital presentations, and printed program
  • Event Tickets: one reserved table (10 seats) + 6 additional general admission tickets
  • Social Media & Digital: shout-out on City Takers’ social media channels and featured slides during the event
  • Verbal Recognition: group acknowledgment during the event program
  • Exclusive Swag: premium City Takers branded gift

Your generosity restores hope, uplifts communities, and helps us reach, restore, and release people to transform our city for Christ.

Release The City on Mission Sponsor
$8,000

Help us take the mission to the streets.

Your partnership fuels a full annual outreach event such as Back to School Bash or Christmas in the City, impacting hundreds of families with food, gifts, resources, and the love of Jesus.

Sponsorship Includes:

  • Covers one annual outreach event (e.g., Back to School Bash or Christmas in the City)
  • Prominent Brand Placement: logo featured on event website, step-and-repeat banner, digital presentations, and printed program
  • Priority Table Placement: one premier table (10 seats total) with front-row priority seating + 8 additional general admission tickets
  • Social Media & Digital Recognition: featured mention in event-focused social media posts and digital promotions
  • Main Stage Speaking Slot: two-minute opportunity to share from the stage
  • On-Stage Recognition: acknowledgment during the main program by the event host
  • Exclusive Swag: premium City Takers branded gift for you and your guests

Your investment empowers us to reach the lost, restore the broken, and release the Church on mission — advancing the Kingdom and transforming entire communities.

Transform The City Sponsor
$25,000

Be the driving force behind a movement that changes cities and transforms lives.

As our Presenting Sponsor, your partnership underwrites the entire event, ensuring every story shared, every life touched, and every moment experienced makes an eternal impact.

Sponsorship Includes:

  • Covers the entire event as the presenting sponsor
  • Presenting Sponsor Recognition:City Takers Gala presented by [Your Company Name]” on all event materials, signage, and verbal acknowledgments
  • Premier Brand Placement: top-level logo placement on event website, step-and-repeat banner, and digital presentations
  • Priority Table Placement: two premier tables (20 seats total) with front-row priority seating
  • Main Stage Speaking Slot: five-minute speaking opportunity during the program
  • Event Guest Speaker Engagement: one Scott Free guest speaking engagement at an event you host
  • Social Media & Digital Recognition: dedicated “Sponsor Spotlight” post on all City Takers social media channels
  • Exclusive Swag: premium City Takers branded gift package for you and your guests

Your investment helps us reach the lost, restore the broken, and release believers on mission — transforming communities until cities everywhere begin to look like Heaven.

