"FUEL THE MISSION" City Takers' Annual Fundraising Dinner

Join us in transforming lives and communities through your Table Sponsorship.

Includes one reserved table with 10 seats and dinner for all guests. Your sponsorship directly funds a full “Bless the Block” outreach, impacting over 500 people with food, hope, and the love of Jesus.

Sponsorship Includes:

Coverage of one Bless the Block outreach event

Brand placement: your name or logo featured on the event website and in the printed program

Reserved table for 10 guests

Verbal group recognition during the event

Digital recognition with a special “Thank You” post on City Takers social media

Your generosity fuels the mission, reaching the lost, restoring the broken, and releasing believers to change our city.