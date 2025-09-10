"FUEL THE MISSION" City Takers' Annual Fundraising Dinner

Hosted by
About this event
Join us for an unforgettable evening of impact and inspiration.
Includes one seat and dinner. Your $100 contribution helps City Takers continue transforming lives and communities across our city.
Join us in transforming lives and communities through your Table Sponsorship.
Includes one reserved table with 10 seats and dinner for all guests. Your sponsorship directly funds a full “Bless the Block” outreach, impacting over 500 people with food, hope, and the love of Jesus.
Sponsorship Includes:
Your generosity fuels the mission, reaching the lost, restoring the broken, and releasing believers to change our city.
Partner with us to invest in the next generation of leaders.
Your sponsorship covers one at-risk teen’s participation in the Greater Than Youth Development Program for a full year — providing mentorship, discipleship, and purpose-driven growth.
Sponsorship Includes:
Your investment helps build purpose, confidence, and Christ-centered direction in the lives of young people — shaping the future of our city.
Be a catalyst for transformation in our city.
Your sponsorship covers 40 inner-city students to attend City Takers Summer Camp — creating life-changing experiences that build faith, confidence, and community for the next generation.
Sponsorship Includes:
Your generosity restores hope, uplifts communities, and helps us reach, restore, and release people to transform our city for Christ.
Help us take the mission to the streets.
Your partnership fuels a full annual outreach event such as Back to School Bash or Christmas in the City, impacting hundreds of families with food, gifts, resources, and the love of Jesus.
Sponsorship Includes:
Your investment empowers us to reach the lost, restore the broken, and release the Church on mission — advancing the Kingdom and transforming entire communities.
Be the driving force behind a movement that changes cities and transforms lives.
As our Presenting Sponsor, your partnership underwrites the entire event, ensuring every story shared, every life touched, and every moment experienced makes an eternal impact.
Sponsorship Includes:
Your investment helps us reach the lost, restore the broken, and release believers on mission — transforming communities until cities everywhere begin to look like Heaven.
$
