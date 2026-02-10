Fueled By Faith 2026 Conference Sponsor

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About this event
Limited to 3 partners
Foundational Sponsors are mission-minded partners who believe deeply in the work of the Fueled By Faith Foundation and choose to sow into the vision without expectation of return.
This level is a donation-only sponsorship, rooted in generosity, trust, and Kingdom impact. There is no exchange of goods or services, aside from acknowledgment as a Foundational Sponsor. Your support helps lay the groundwork for women to be equipped, encouraged, and empowered through this conference.
This sponsorship is for those who feel called to help build the foundation—quietly, prayerfully, and faithfully.
✔ Recognition as a Foundational Sponsor
✔ Eternal impact through Kingdom investment
2 spots available
Glow Sponsors are businesses and brands that desire to shine light into the lives of faith-filled women while gaining meaningful visibility within a purpose-driven community.
This level includes everything in the SNAP Sponsor level, plus expanded exposure and engagement opportunities designed to amplify your impact.
✔ Vendor table for the entire conference
(Must provide your own table & supplies — no outlets or electricity available)
✔ First come, first served table placement
✔ 1 event ticket to attend the conference
✔ Business name listed in the event program & promotional materials
✔ 3 additional event tickets (4 total to use or gift)
✔ Business logo featured on all promotional materials
✔ Pre & post-conference social media spotlight to our engaged audience
✔ Business featured on the conference website as an official sponsor
✔ Kingdom Spotlight — a powerful 2–3 minute opportunity to share your business, mission, and impact with faith-driven women
This sponsorship is perfect for businesses ready to glow boldly, serve intentionally, and partner with a mission that matters.
15 spots available
SNAP Sponsors are vendors and small businesses who want to connect directly with attendees and be part of the conference atmosphere in a tangible way.
This level is ideal for showcasing your products or services while experiencing the conference firsthand.
✔ Vendor table for the entire conference
(Must provide your own table & supplies — no outlets or electricity available)
✔ First come, first served table placement
✔ 1 event ticket to attend the conference
✔ Business name listed in the event program & promotional materials
SNAP Sponsors help create an engaging, supportive environment while connecting with women who value faith, purpose, and community.
$
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