Fueled By Faith 2026 Conference Sponsor

🌿 Foundational Sponsor — $1,000

Limited to 3 partners

Foundational Sponsors are mission-minded partners who believe deeply in the work of the Fueled By Faith Foundation and choose to sow into the vision without expectation of return.





This level is a donation-only sponsorship, rooted in generosity, trust, and Kingdom impact. There is no exchange of goods or services, aside from acknowledgment as a Foundational Sponsor. Your support helps lay the groundwork for women to be equipped, encouraged, and empowered through this conference.

This sponsorship is for those who feel called to help build the foundation—quietly, prayerfully, and faithfully.





✔ Recognition as a Foundational Sponsor

✔ Eternal impact through Kingdom investment