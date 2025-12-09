Fueled Fashion & Art Gala Silent Auction

SEE THE FULL IMAGE FRONT HERE >>

SEE THE FULL IMAGE BACK HERE >>





ABOUT THE ARTIST:

Juana Grant - A fashion designer and creative visionary whose work blends artistry, cultural rhythm, and modern luxury. With over a decade of experience in the fashion industry — including leadership roles with global heritage houses — Juana brings a curator’s eye, a strategist’s mind, and an artist’s heart to every piece she creates. Her brand, Frequency NYC Apparel, was born from the belief that style carries energy. Each garment is intentionally designed to help people stand in their power, embrace confidence, and express the rhythm of who they are.

ABOUT THE DESIGN:

Showcasing pieces from Frequency, a collection designed and produced in Los Angeles using sustainable cotton and polyester-blend fabrics. The work merges the rhythm of the cities that have shaped their creative perspective—New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Houston—each influencing the structure, color stories, and movement of the garments. To honor the energy industry theme, the artist has incorporated upcycled materials and elements inspired by industrial textures, such as hardware finishes, metal-inspired detailing, and recycled components that reflect power grids, connection lines, and the flow of energy. These touches represent how environments charge us creatively, culturally, and personally.

Overall, the designs celebrate sustainability, cross-city inspiration, and the idea that fashion, like energy, is constantly moving, evolving, and creating connection.

VALUE: $350.00