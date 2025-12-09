Fueled Fashion & Art Gala Silent Auction

Hosted by
ABOUT THE ARTIST:
Andre Pace - Awarded Artist and designer series of postwar contemporary & Modern art / Mix media works showing both national and international / regional art events sold in auctions, galas, museums, galleries, and art events
www.Artfacts.net/ Andrepace
[email protected]
www.Artland.com/Andrepace
www.whitecolumn.com /Andrepace
ABOUT THE PIECE:
New from the art dealers room and columnist series of contemporary art and Mix media design works shown both national and international/ regional Art events. ( oils, pastels and crayon/ acrylics and watercolor) framed or unframed works.
VALUE: $1000.00
ABOUT THE ARTIST:
ABOUT THE PIECE:
New from the art dealers room and columnist series of contemporary art and Mix media design works shown both national and international/ regional Art events. ( oils, pastels and crayon/ acrylics and watercolor) framed or unframed works.
VALUE: $1000.00
ABOUT THE ARTIST:
Stacy Gresell - A mixed media artist that focuses on encaustic art (made from beeswax) and found object assemblage. During the pandemic, when art supply stores were closed, Stacy embraced sustainability and became a green artist. Today, 75% of each piece is created from recycled sources—everything from unusual frames to paint made with wax from a sustainable bee farm. Every aspect of the work is handcrafted, from the boards used as canvases to frames often built from unexpected objects. The artist enjoys the duality of images that appear unified from afar but reveal unique and distinct identities up close—zippers, circuit boards, eyeglasses, and more.
ABOUT THE PIECE:
Found object assemblage. It is a large owl made of piano keys, zippers, discarded household items, binoculars, licence plates, recycled copper and so much more, The owl is a protected species in Texas,
VALUE: $3500.00
ABOUT THE ARTIST:
Caryn Landauer - Caryn Landauer, founder of Landauer Art in Houston, is a self-taught abstract artist known for her expressive acrylics, pastels, and watercolors. Since 1998, she co-managed the Landauer Art Studio-Showroom with her mother, Ruth, showcasing bold, layered works that reflect her passion for color, texture, and creative exploration.
ABOUT THE PIECE:
8x10 mounted purple metallic premium canvas print in a solid wood frame ready to hang or use existing frame stand .
“Fusion between original & digital” giclee print
VALUE: $125.00
ABOUT THE ARTIST:
ABOUT THE PIECE:
Original 24x32 Oil Rig on wood by Ruth landauer of Landauer Art
NAME OF PIECE: “Rig Out to Sea” SIZE AND MEDIUM: 24 x 32 acrylic on wood
DESCRIPTION OF PAINTING: Oil rig scene on water; grey tones with rig out to sea original painting on wood.
VALUE: $750.00
ABOUT THE ARTIST:
ABOUT THE PIECE:
Black & Blue & Orange SIZE AND MEDIUM: 24” X 32 “ X 2” Premium Giclee’ Metallic Gallery Wrapped Canvas with Archival Ink
DESCRIPTION: “A Fusion Between Original & Digital” silver background with blue & black rig up close with an orange flare
VALUE: $675.00
ABOUT THE ARTIST:
ABOUT THE PIECE:
MULTI-OIL RIG (WARHOL TYPE) METALLIC SILVER SIZE AND MEDIUM:
24” h X 29” w X 2” Premium Metallic Giclee’ Gallery wrapped Canvas with Archival Ink
“A Fusion Between Original & Digital” silver & multi color Premium Giclee’ Metallic Canvas with Archival
VALUE: $600.00
ABOUT THE ARTIST:
ABOUT THE PIECE:
Description: Silver Rig with crackled background further away
SIZE & MEDIUM: 24” w X 32” h x 2” Premium Giclee’ Metallic Gallery Wrapped Canvas with Archival Ink
DESCRIPTION: “A Fusion Between Original & Digital” silver crackled background with blue & black rig and an orange flare
VALUE: $675.00
ABOUT THE ARTIST:
Daniel Rocha - A self-taught artist and welder by trade, Daniel Rocha is best known for distinctive metal sculptures. While much of his work is inspired by musicians, Daniel enjoys exploring a wide range of subjects—from graceful ballerinas to imaginative, bug-eyed creatures. Each sculpture is crafted from reclaimed scrap metal and brought to life through the TIG welding process, combining technical precision with creative expression.
ABOUT THE PIECE:
Ballerina Girl
This sculpture was inspired by a song from iconic 1980s artist Lionel Richie, evoking a sense of grace and fluid movement. The piece captures the elegance of a ballerina mid-pirouette, accompanied by the flowing motion of a ribbon.
Crafted from stainless steel bolts and various other metals, the sculpture features a tutu made from spoons with controlled heat to create a delicate oxide layer—revealing subtle, iridescent colors that enhance the sense of motion.
VALUE: $1500.00
ABOUT THE ARTIST:
ABOUT THE PIECE:
Learning to Fly
This sculpture embodies the spirit of exploration and the courage to take chances in life. Crafted entirely from recycled scrap metal, it transforms discarded materials into a symbol of resilience, freedom, and new beginnings. Materials used pipe,metal plate, bolts and welding wire.
VALUE: $1300.00
ABOUT THE ARTIST:
Ava Cosey - a gifted artist and printmaker, graduated from University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Business Education, experienced a transformative turn in 1997. That year marked an epiphany that reshaped her artistic vision, leading her to explore the depths of visualization and the mysteries of creativity. Ava’s work, characterized by a blend of vivid colors and symbolic imagery, speaks volumes about her unique approach to art. Through her exploration of various mediums and themes, she has crafted a narrative that represents her personal experiences but also aims to inspire and heal others.
ABOUT THE PIECE:
“GOLDEN PUMPING JACK”
A Salute to Houston - Energy Capitol of the World
Original - Gold leaf, oil paint/pen on masonite board
48”X36”, Unframed, Machinery used in the Energy Industry.
VALUE: $10,000.00
ABOUT THE ARTIST:
ABOUT THE PIECE:
A Salute to Houston - Energy Capitol of the World
40”X30”, Unframed, A/P
Embellished fine art giclee print on canvas includes crystals.
The objective of the words on the vase is to educate; and, exemplify products of the 5-Star Energy Industry.
Created and designed by Ava Cosey, Artist & Printmaker
VALUE: $5000.00
ABOUT THE ARTIST:
Ashley and Quinton Morris - MorrGrace Clothing, founded by husband-and-wife duo Ashley and Quinton Morris, is a luxury ath-leisure outerwear brand crafted for style-driven, on-the-go individuals. Designed with intention, each piece blends elevated structure, modern versatility, and timeless appeal. Our mission is to redefine outerwear through purposeful fashion that empowers confidence and effortless expression.
“Because every look deserves MorrGrace.”
ABOUT THE DESIGN:
Designed denim jacket
VALUE: 140.00
ABOUT THE ARTIST:
ABOUT THE DESIGN:
Outerwear set with sweatshirt and sweat pants to match.
VALUE: 205.00
ABOUT THE ARTIST:
Juana Grant - A fashion designer and creative visionary whose work blends artistry, cultural rhythm, and modern luxury. With over a decade of experience in the fashion industry — including leadership roles with global heritage houses — Juana brings a curator’s eye, a strategist’s mind, and an artist’s heart to every piece she creates. Her brand, Frequency NYC Apparel, was born from the belief that style carries energy. Each garment is intentionally designed to help people stand in their power, embrace confidence, and express the rhythm of who they are.
ABOUT THE DESIGN:
Showcasing pieces from Frequency, a collection designed and produced in Los Angeles using sustainable cotton and polyester-blend fabrics. The work merges the rhythm of the cities that have shaped their creative perspective—New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Houston—each influencing the structure, color stories, and movement of the garments. To honor the energy industry theme, the artist has incorporated upcycled materials and elements inspired by industrial textures, such as hardware finishes, metal-inspired detailing, and recycled components that reflect power grids, connection lines, and the flow of energy. These touches represent how environments charge us creatively, culturally, and personally.
Overall, the designs celebrate sustainability, cross-city inspiration, and the idea that fashion, like energy, is constantly moving, evolving, and creating connection.
VALUE: $350.00
ABOUT THE ARTIST:
Maurice D Savage - Dr Maurice Sav’age is a proud native Detroiter and Army Combat Veteran committed to serving underrepresented communities, for which he received both The Joseph R. Biden Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award and The AmeriCorps Gold Award for his lifelong volunteer work and commitment to the Veterans since 1995. He is Artist, Author, Minister and Serial Entrepreneur wanting to help others get through the darkness. He believes anything is possible. He finds inspiration in veterans finding themselves again, and by the young finding themselves for the first time.
ABOUT THE DESIGN:
An Acrylic, Oil, Chalk and Glue reflection of a woman caught in a heavy rainstorm. The rain is represented by the gold and the artwork. The push of colors to to the edge pulls you closer to view how fulid the canvas is. Pictures on top of Pictures
VALUE: $3000.00
ABOUT THE ARTIST:
VALUE: $1500.00
ABOUT THE ARTIST:
Kenaya Flowers is an 18-year-old freshman at UT Dallas, pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in Animation and Games. Her dream is to become a top animator for one of the major animation studios. Her passion for drawing began at age seven, when she started taking art lessons and filling sketchbooks with her favorite characters. Her artistic journey flourished through advanced art classes in school, competitions such as the TAEA High School Visual Arts Scholastic Event, and membership in the National Art Honor Society.
ABOUT THE DESIGN:
My piece is a wind turbine moving creating wind energy at sunset. I wanted to capture a beautiful moment at dusk with the wind turbines moving. I was always interested with them and I wanted to show them in a beautiful setting. I used my iPad and the app called Procreate to make this piece.
VALUE: $300.00
ABOUT THE ARTIST:
The founder and creative director of Getrichclothingbrand leads a rising brand built on the principles of ambition, discipline, and self-determination. Their work is driven by the belief that fashion should do more than complement a look—it should communicate a mindset. The newest design they are showcasing is the Black “Create The Life You Desire” Hoodie, which blends premium design and quality with a message that resonates beyond fashion. Each word is embedded with shimmering stones, crafted to inspire individuals to take ownership of their journey and cultivate the life they envision.
VALUE: $120.00
ABOUT THE ARTIST:
ABOUT THE PIECE:
Premium color lustre print with archival ink 11x14 “dual 3d rig”
VALUE: $45.00
ABOUT THE ARTIST:
Alexandria Lee Designs - Alexandria Lee Designs is a high-fashion couture gown house, born from a passion for exquisite design and an unbreakable family bond. As CEO and Founder, Gwendolyn Davis leads this venture alongside her daughter. Since its founding in 2016, the company has dedicated itself to crafting breathtaking, unforgettable gowns that capture the unique brilliance of every client. The spirit of the brand is deeply personal, named in honor of her two grandchildren, Jonathan Lee and Tianna Alexandria. Alexandria Lee Designs does not simply create dresses; it forges wearable legacies.
The house invites all to experience the magic of Alexandria Lee.
ABOUT THE PIECE:
Black hair evening gown
VALUE: $1000.00
ABOUT THE ARTIST:
ABOUT THE PIECE:
Creme Pearl Beaded Gown
VALUE: $1500.00
ABOUT THE ARTIST:
Tristan Pace - I’m a visual artist and also a tattoo artist who has a passion for painting
VALUE: $200.00
ABOUT THE ARTIST:
VALUE: $200.00
ABOUT THE ARTIST:
ABOUT THE PIECE:
Day of the Dead Panel Gown
VALUE: $600.00
ABOUT THE ARTIST:
Ceasar McNeil - He came to design by accident. Initially, he intended to pursue interior car design, but when the class took too long to begin, he decided instead to learn the sewing machine. Once he mastered it, he realized he could create anything in the world. A young woman soon invited him to participate in a fashion show the very next day. Six or seven years later, he is still passionately pursuing the same craft.
ABOUT THE ARTIST:
ABOUT THE ARTIST:
TonyStylz1 is a master hairstylist with over 15 years of expertise in the natural hair industry, specializing in short styles, locs, braids, extensions, color, and silk presses. His artistry—defined by creativity, innovation, and technical precision—has earned him recognition on major stages, including New York Fashion Week (2017–2019).
He has styled dancers and artists, and contributed to high-profile projects such as the Beyoncé Bowl during the Texans vs. Ravens game and the Cowboy Carter Tour, showcasing his versatility and ability to perform under elite creative demands.
Passionate about elevating natural beauty, Tony empowers clients to embrace authenticity through healthy hair practices and bold styling. Committed to shaping the future of natural hair artistry, he continues to expand his influence and share his expertise with the industry.
