Fueling Relief

Title Sponsor – $25,000

Become the presenting sponsor of the Relief Truck delivering hope across the High Desert.

As the Title Sponsor, your brand will receive the largest logo placement on the Relief Truck, making it a moving billboard seen by thousands across highways, neighborhoods, and community events throughout the region.

Includes:

• Largest logo placement on the truck trailer

• “Powered by” recognition on the Relief Truck

• Recognition across Restore Unity outreach and events

• Public recognition as a leading community partner

Your sponsorship helps fuel the truck that delivers food, supplies, and hope to families across the High Desert.