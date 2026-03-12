Fueling Relief

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About this event
Title Sponsor – $25,000
Become the presenting sponsor of the Relief Truck delivering hope across the High Desert.
As the Title Sponsor, your brand will receive the largest logo placement on the Relief Truck, making it a moving billboard seen by thousands across highways, neighborhoods, and community events throughout the region.
Includes:
• Largest logo placement on the truck trailer
• “Powered by” recognition on the Relief Truck
• Recognition across Restore Unity outreach and events
• Public recognition as a leading community partner
Your sponsorship helps fuel the truck that delivers food, supplies, and hope to families across the High Desert.
Support the Relief Truck as it delivers food, supplies, and hope across the High Desert.
As an Impact Partner, your brand will receive prominent logo placement on the Relief Truck, turning it into a moving billboard seen by thousands across highways, neighborhoods, and community events throughout the region.
Includes:
• Large logo placement on the truck trailer
• Recognition as an Impact Partner of the Relief Truck
• Visibility across Restore Unity outreach and community events
Your partnership helps keep the Relief Truck moving and ensures critical resources reach families throughout our community.
Join Restore Unity as a Community Sponsor and help keep the Relief Truck delivering hope across the High Desert.
As a Community Sponsor, your brand will receive logo placement on all sides of the Relief Truck, providing exposure across highways, neighborhoods, and community events throughout the region.
Includes:
• Medium logo placement on all sides of the truck trailer
• Recognition as a Community Sponsor of the Relief Truck
• 1 Relief Truck appearance at your business or community event
Your support helps fuel the truck that delivers food, supplies, and hope to families across our community.
Become part of the movement that keeps the Relief Truck delivering hope across the High Desert.
As a Supporting Sponsor, your brand will be featured on the rear of the Relief Truck, joining other community partners who are helping fuel the mission of delivering food, supplies, and essential resources to families across our region.
The back of the truck is seen by drivers, neighborhoods, and community members wherever the Relief Truck travels—making it a visible reminder of the businesses stepping up to support the community.
Includes:
• Logo placement on the back of the truck trailer
• Recognition as a Supporting Sponsor of the Relief Truck
• Visibility alongside other businesses helping power relief across the High Desert
Your partnership helps keep the truck moving and ensures that help, hope, and essential resources continue reaching families who need them most.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!