FUHS Choral Banquet

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About this event
The Booster Club is pleased to cover the cost for each player and one guest.
Purchase banquet tickets for additional guests
Donate to cover the cost of the guest ticket
This tax-deductible donation helps offset the banquet expenses
Cover the cost of a choral student + 1 guest
This tax-deductible donation helps offset the banquet expenses
This tax-deductible donation helps offset the banquet expenses
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