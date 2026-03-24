Fullerton Union High School Choral Booster Club

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Fullerton Union High School Choral Booster Club

About this event

FUHS Choral Banquet

111 W Las Palmas Dr

Fullerton, CA 92835, USA

Complimentary Choral Student Banquet Ticket
Free

The Booster Club is pleased to cover the cost for each player and one guest. 

Additional guests
$35

Purchase banquet tickets for additional guests

Bronze Supporter
$35

Donate to cover the cost of the guest ticket

This tax-deductible donation helps offset the banquet expenses

Silver Supporter
$70

Cover the cost of a choral student + 1 guest

This tax-deductible donation helps offset the banquet expenses

Gold Supporter
$150

This tax-deductible donation helps offset the banquet expenses

Add a donation for Fullerton Union High School Choral Booster Club

$

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