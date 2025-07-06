Stretcher Fetcher Clothing Bin

Offered by
About this shop
Taking orders now! Can be worn while on duty for the month of September only. Will be available for public purchase as well. Short sleeve ($25) and hoodie ($50) available.
Taking orders now! Can be worn while on duty for the month of September only. Will be available for public purchase as well. Short sleeve ($25) and hoodie ($50) available.
Will be taking orders starting in September 1st. CAN ONLY BE WORN FOR THE MONTH OF OCTOBER. Will be available for public purchase as well. Short sleeve (25) and hoodie (50) available.
Will be taking orders starting in September 1st. CAN ONLY BE WORN FOR THE MONTH OF OCTOBER. Will be available for public purchase as well. Short sleeve (25) and hoodie (50) available.
Optional on duty shirt
CAN ONLY BE WORN FOR THE MONTH OF OCTOBER. T shirt and hoodie available.
CAN ONLY BE WORN FOR THE MONTH OF OCTOBER.
Only to be worn during the month of December. T shirt and hoodie available.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!