Queensbury Emergency Medical Svcs Inc

Offered by

Queensbury Emergency Medical Svcs Inc

About this shop

Stretcher Fetcher Clothing Bin

Suicide Prevention Awareness (T-SHIRT) item
Suicide Prevention Awareness (T-SHIRT) item
Suicide Prevention Awareness (T-SHIRT)
$25

Taking orders now! Can be worn while on duty for the month of September only. Will be available for public purchase as well. Short sleeve ($25) and hoodie ($50) available.

Suicide Prevention Awareness (HOODIES) item
Suicide Prevention Awareness (HOODIES) item
Suicide Prevention Awareness (HOODIES)
$50

Taking orders now! Can be worn while on duty for the month of September only. Will be available for public purchase as well. Short sleeve ($25) and hoodie ($50) available.

ON SALE NOW!- Breast Cancer Awareness (T-SHIRT) item
ON SALE NOW!- Breast Cancer Awareness (T-SHIRT) item
ON SALE NOW!- Breast Cancer Awareness (T-SHIRT)
$25

Will be taking orders starting in September 1st. CAN ONLY BE WORN FOR THE MONTH OF OCTOBER. Will be available for public purchase as well. Short sleeve (25) and hoodie (50) available.

ON SALE NOW!- Breast Cancer Awareness (HOODIE) item
ON SALE NOW!- Breast Cancer Awareness (HOODIE)
$50

Will be taking orders starting in September 1st. CAN ONLY BE WORN FOR THE MONTH OF OCTOBER. Will be available for public purchase as well. Short sleeve (25) and hoodie (50) available.

COMING SOON- New On Duty Shirts item
COMING SOON- New On Duty Shirts
$20

Optional on duty shirt

ON SALE NOW!- Halloween On Duty Shirt item
ON SALE NOW!- Halloween On Duty Shirt
$25

CAN ONLY BE WORN FOR THE MONTH OF OCTOBER. T shirt and hoodie available.

ON SALE NOW!- Halloween On Duty Hoodie item
ON SALE NOW!- Halloween On Duty Hoodie
$50

CAN ONLY BE WORN FOR THE MONTH OF OCTOBER.

COMING SOON- Christmas On Duty Shirt item
COMING SOON- Christmas On Duty Shirt
$25

Only to be worn during the month of December. T shirt and hoodie available.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!