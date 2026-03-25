Full Day Tour - Ronchamp / Mulhouse / Vitra

About this event
4051 Basel, Switzerland
Following breakfast at the hotel, we depart for Dornach in the canton of Solothurn. The Goetheanum, established by Rudolf Steiner, is the world center for the anthroposophical movement. The Goetheanum refers to two structures: the first, featuring a massive wooden dome, was in use from 1919 to 1922 and was destroyed by fire; the second, completed in 1928, remains a useful and impressive concrete structure that continues to inspire generations of architects. Notably, Steiner’s anthroposophical approach influenced Wharton Esherick, an American artist who foregrounded a creative path that valued thinking through making and the grounding nature of working directly with materials. We will have a guided tour.
We will mke a short stop at Sutra House, our home for the remainder of the tour and drop off our luggage.
We then drive to Riehen to visit the famed Fondation Beyeler, an extraordinary museum housing one of the world’s great art collections, where we explore both the remarkable artworks and the stunning, light-filled space designed to harmonize with its surrounding gardens. The museum’s collection spans modern and contemporary masters, from Monet and Cézanne to Picasso, Warhol, and Haring, offering a rich and intimate experience of art history. Its thoughtful architecture and serene garden setting create a contemplative environment, making it one of Switzerland’s most inspiring cultural destinations. We will have plenty of time to have lunch there on your own time and view the collection.
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