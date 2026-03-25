Full Day Tour - Ronchamp / Mulhouse / Vitra





Following breakfast at the hotel, we depart for Dornach in the canton of Solothurn. The Goetheanum , established by Rudolf Steiner, is the world center for the anthroposophical movement. The Goetheanum refers to two structures: the first, featuring a massive wooden dome, was in use from 1919 to 1922 and was destroyed by fire; the second, completed in 1928, remains a useful and impressive concrete structure that continues to inspire generations of architects. Notably, Steiner’s anthroposophical approach influenced Wharton Esherick, an American artist who foregrounded a creative path that valued thinking through making and the grounding nature of working directly with materials. We will have a guided tour.

We will mke a short stop at Sutra House , our home for the remainder of the tour and drop off our luggage.



