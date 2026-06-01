Outfitters 4 Hope

Hosted by

Outfitters 4 Hope

About this raffle

Full Draw Film Tour 2026 Outfitters 4 Hope Raffle

O4H Raffle single ticket
$30

Each ticket provides the holder with the opportunity to win an Argali Knife on the day of the show. (must be present to win) And The opportunity to win the Grand Prize - A Bakcou E-bike (no need to be present to win) Grand Prize tickets can be purchased through Oct. 15th 2026

O4H Raffle - 2 Ticket Package
$50
This includes 2 tickets

Each ticket provides the holder with the opportunity to win an Argali Knife on the day of the show. (must be present to win) And The opportunity to win the Grand Prize - A Bakcou E-bike (no need to be present to win) Grand Prize tickets can be purchased through Oct. 15th 2026

O4H Raffle - 5 Ticket Package
$100
This includes 5 tickets

Each ticket provides the holder with the opportunity to win an Argali Knife on the day of the show. (must be present to win) And The opportunity to win the Grand Prize - A Bakcou E-bike (no need to be present to win) Grand Prize tickets can be purchased through Oct. 15th 2026

Add a donation for Outfitters 4 Hope

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!