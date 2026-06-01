Full Draw Film Tour 2026 Outfitters 4 Hope Raffle

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About this raffle
Each ticket provides the holder with the opportunity to win an Argali Knife on the day of the show. (must be present to win) And The opportunity to win the Grand Prize - A Bakcou E-bike (no need to be present to win) Grand Prize tickets can be purchased through Oct. 15th 2026
Each ticket provides the holder with the opportunity to win an Argali Knife on the day of the show. (must be present to win) And The opportunity to win the Grand Prize - A Bakcou E-bike (no need to be present to win) Grand Prize tickets can be purchased through Oct. 15th 2026
Each ticket provides the holder with the opportunity to win an Argali Knife on the day of the show. (must be present to win) And The opportunity to win the Grand Prize - A Bakcou E-bike (no need to be present to win) Grand Prize tickets can be purchased through Oct. 15th 2026
$
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