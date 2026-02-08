Full Moon Festival: benefiting Our Mother's Stewards and International Marine Association

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the daytime experience 1p - 5p with Flow Yoga, Sound Bath, Mermaid, Face Painting, dance performance, and vendors. Kids 12 and under have free entry.
Access to the full moon activities after 5p until end of event. Activities include live bands, DJ, fire dancing, flow arts, sword dancers, big skirt dancing and additional evening performances. Kids 12 and under have free entry.
Enjoy the full program with access to all the activities. Kids 12 and under have free entry.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!