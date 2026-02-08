Our Mothers Stewards

Full Moon Festival: benefiting Our Mother's Stewards and International Marine Association

100 Douglas Lk Dr

St. Augustine, FL 32084, USA

Day Dreamers
$10

Enjoy the daytime experience 1p - 5p with Flow Yoga, Sound Bath, Mermaid, Face Painting, dance performance, and vendors. Kids 12 and under have free entry.

Night Owls
$15

Access to the full moon activities after 5p until end of event. Activities include live bands, DJ, fire dancing, flow arts, sword dancers, big skirt dancing and additional evening performances. Kids 12 and under have free entry.

Full Day Fun
$20

Enjoy the full program with access to all the activities. Kids 12 and under have free entry.

