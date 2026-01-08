Two Traditions: One Family

Hosted by
About this event
Benefactor donations support scholarships and other retreat expenses. You will receive a charity receipt for 40% of the ticket cost.
Join in person in Cumberland, RI. Lunch is included in retreat fee. For discount codes, review Retreat Policies
Retreats may open to online registration based on participant demand. Please email [email protected] with your preferred date for more information.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!